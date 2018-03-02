WSGW Morning Team Show: March 2, 2018

It’s the first weekend in March on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Very quiet weekend weather with sunshine/clouds and highs hanging around 40-43. That’s it!

******************************************************************

The Reverend Billy Graham’s funeral is today. The service was planned by Billy Graham himself. It will be held in a 28,000-square-foot tent, a recognition of his eight week Los Angeles crusade in 1949 that propelled Billy to national prominence.

This is a video of Christian musician Michael W. Smith performing “Just As I Am” at the U.S. Capitol service to honor Billy Graham.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

******************************************************************

After the 6:30, Charlie and Dave talked about a survey suggesting non-smokers believe they should get an extra 3-5 vacation days to equal the time smokers take during the year for all their smoke breaks. And, smokers say if you give us this many extra vacation days, we’ll quit smoking! (charlie rood) Hey, if I’m the employer, I solve this problem real quick. No more smoke breaks! (runs 5:18)

******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, the WSGW Morning Team Show predicts Oscar winners, though none of us has actually seen any of the movies. (runs 10:50)

******************************************************************

On March 17 and 18, the St. Patrick’s Day Races take place in Bay City, presented by Catholic Federal Credit Union. You can enjoy a Fitness Expo, professionally timed 8 and 5k runs, and a 5k walk races. A leprechaun race for the kids. Get information and get registered today! WSGW and all Alpha Media Stations here at Radio Centre are proud sponsors.

******************************************************************

(charlie rood) When I saw this story headlined “The Dawn of Time”, I thought to myself, it’s a story already written: Genesis Chapter 1

THE DAWN OF TIME – UNDATED (AP) – For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow. And if that’s not enough, they may have detected mysterious dark matter at work, too. The glimpse consisted of a faint signal picked up by a specialized radio antenna in Australia. If verified, that would be the first confirmation of its kind of dark matter, which is a substantial part of the universe that scientists have been searching for over decades. The study’s lead author is Judd Bowman of Arizona State University. He says the early universe was dark and cold, filled with just hydrogen and helium. Once stars formed, they emitted ultraviolet light into the dark areas between them. That ultraviolet light changes the energy signature of hydrogen.

******************************************************************

How’s this for some baseball spring training motivation…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hump day had a more tangible meaning for the Washington Nationals. New manager Dave Martinez had a trio of camels brought to spring training camp Wednesday, four-legged visual aids to help players launch a journey aimed at getting over the franchise’s playoff hump. “I don’t know if it’s so much as embrace it, but just not worry about it because so much as been made about it,” first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “It’s fair for people to write about it, but making the playoffs every year, winning divisions every year to me is already over the hump. We used to lose 90 games every year. People forget that.” The Nationals have reached the playoffs in four of the last six seasons but have not won a postseason series since relocating to Washington ahead of the 2005 season. Martinez joined players for the team’s daily “Circle of Trust” meeting on the turf infield outside the clubhouse at 9:30 a.m. Not long into the meeting, first base coach Tim Bogar and third base coach Bob Henley rode camels onto the field. “I thought it was a great idea,” said Bogar, who’s first foray into camel riding came on a cow named Blondie. “I thought it was something just to make sure they cleared their minds and they had fun with it. We embraced it. I thought the guys reacted to it real well. From what I could see everybody was having a good time with it.” Wearing a Washington Nationals floppy hat with a red and white checkered towel flowing from underneath, Henley repeatedly yelled “Hump Day!” — a reference both to a famous television commercial and a common nickname for Wednesday — while atop a camel named Lawrence. Bogar and Henley parked their camels on each side of the walkway that leads from the meeting area to the practice fields, and players walked between. “It was fun,” reliever Ryan Madsen said. “It’s fun. It’s nice to have a camp loose. It’s nice to have the courtesy to have a loose camp when you have a good team.” Unlike many of his teammates, Madsen has some familiarity with camels. A camel named Hoover lives near his Arizona home, and Madsen frequently takes his daughters on bike rides to visit the camel. “He got a little overweight, so he just lays down a lot now,” Madsen said. “They’ve got him on a diet.” There was some concern that the Florida camels might have smelled Hoover on Madsen. “The one was looking at me funny,” Madsen said, sticking out his lower jaw for emphasis. “It was showing its tooth at me and he had that kind of crazy look in his eye, so maybe it was his long lost cousin.” After the players walked the camel gauntlet, Bogar and Henley rode Blondie and Lawrence to the practice field. No one rode the third camel, named Brown. He only made the trip, according to Bogar, because Blondie refuses to go anywhere without Brown. When not motivating professional baseball team, the camels reside at a petting zoo in nearby Jupiter. In his first season as the Nationals manager, Martinez spent 10 years as Joe Maddon’s bench coach with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa. Maddon is well known for his spring training stunts designed to keep players loose. The camels exited the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches well before the Nationals returned to the clubhouse following the workout. Washington played Miami in Jupiter later Wednesday. “All I’ve got to ask you guys is, Can you still smell me?” said Bogar before boarding the bus.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Today, how one man started helping Wounded Warriors and what it’s led to today…..

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Celine Dion “My Heart Will Go On“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Celine was Number One for 2 weeks, 20 years ago in 1998.

