WSGW Morning Team Show: March 16, 2017

Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, we say “Top O’ the Morning to YA” from Charlie and Dave on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

How about video of an amazing performance of “Irish Washerwoman”

Here is link to the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races presented by Catholic Federal Credit Union, sponsored by WSGW

Here is link to the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Aside from Michigan’s win over Montana last night, and now a game vs Houston on Saturday night, 9:15pm on WSGW 790am, here is some March Madness Fun!

Sister Jean is a 98-year-old nun and longtime team chaplain for Loyola-Chicago, and she was enjoying the upset win over Miami (Florida). Before each game she leads the team in prayer and she provides regular scouting reports in person and by e-mail. You would never believe she’s 98! (video runs 1:36)

She’s being called the “Gonzaga Grandma” after she was seen thanking the Father when Gonzaga made a clutch three-pointer with :21 to play to break a tie and get the win over UNC Greensboro. (very brief video)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave checkout out the story of Ford’s changing automotive approach within the next few years. (runs 5:04)

Instead of a diamond ring around your finger, how about a diamond ring IN your finger!

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

The topic today is American military still lost from World War I –

Wake Up Song of the Day: Andy Gibb “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Andy was Number One for 2 weeks, 40 years ago in 1978.

