WSGW Morning Team Show: March 14, 2018

There are various restaurants and markets having fun with “Pi Day” deals. Here are a few examples:
- Hungry Howie’s is offering a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any regular priced Howie Bread. This exclusive offer is available for online / carry out orders only by using promo code PI18.
- Kroger stores in the state are selling 8-inch pies for a special price.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company customers can get a free slice of Michigan ABC pie with any purchase.
(check to make sure your location is participating)
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that beginning with the 2018 season, Comerica Park will feature a new and enhanced netting system, extending past the dugouts and down the baselines. The enhanced netting covers a much greater area and is some of the thinnest in baseball, reflecting our commitment to providing a fan-friendly, safe and enjoyable experience at a Tigers game.
Based on Major League Baseball’s recommendation for extended netting, and on the ballclub’s own research, netting will now run from behind home plate through section 140 on the third base line, and section 116 on the first base line. The new netting is 20 percent narrower, increasing transparency and providing an enhanced view, particularly behind home plate. All netting will be approximately 30-feet high from the playing surface,
The Tigers reviewed multiple colors and gauges of netting to increase transparency and provide unobtrusive viewing for fans. The new netting material measures in at just 1.2mm, and will significantly improve sightlines for those seats previously behind netting. The prior netting at Comerica Park had a width of 1.52mm.
Club officials made the following statements:
Al Avila, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, “We went through the right process in that we did our research and analyzed the data, all of which went into making this decision, and we are fully aligned with Major League Baseball’s recommendation. As part of our study, we looked at other MLB stadiums, and at college baseball stadiums that have extended netting to the foul poles. We made a sound choice to enhance safety and the fan experience.”
Duane McLean, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, “Once Major League Baseball made their recommendation, we were diligent in identifying the most advanced technology with regards to extended netting and the viewing of the game. We also researched and analyzed spray charts and scatter plots of where foul balls and batted balls enter the stands. We remain committed to ensuring a fan friendly and safe environment for all to enjoy a Tigers game.”
March 9 (UPI) — Police in Florida celebrated the arrival of spring break by sharing a photo of two officers with a reveler in a “hairy situation.”
The Clearwater Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing laughing officers posing with a spring breaker who shaved his chest hair into the shape of a bikini top.
“Talk about a hairy situation and a sign that spring break has officially arrived on America’s No. 1 beach,” police wrote. “Pennsylvania man sports hair bikini to bring smiles to the faces of many. It worked — as you can see with Cpl. Giordano and Officer Perz.”
The department invited its followers to suggest captions for the photo.
“Beware the fuzz,” one commenter suggested.
WICHITA, Kansas (AP) _ A Kansas official has debunked a widely shared story that recently resurfaced on Facebook about a woman named Dorothy whose Oklahoma home supposedly flew nearly 130 miles before landing outside Wichita. Sedgwick County spokeswoman Kate Flavin told The Associated Press the story is not true. It was published in 2015 by the World News Daily Report and recently circulated again on Facebook. It claimed a woman named Dorothy Williams and four members of her family were carried in their Tulsa, Oklahoma, mobile home over northern Colorado before landing on an unoccupied car in Kansas. The website itselfincludes a disclaimer that states, in part, that, “All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirelyfictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.”
WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.
The topic today is medical marijuana –
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Ventures “Hawaii Five-O“. Bassist-Guitarist, Nokie Edwards, has passed away at age 82. The famous TV theme was used for the original series and now the current series. It’s the unofficial fight song for the University of Hawaii.
