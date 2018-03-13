WSGW Morning Team Show: March 13, 2018

On a sneaky slippery Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…..

One week from today, it’s the First Day of Spring (at least on the calendar).

The season to arrive at 12:15pm.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the House Republicans saying they had completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. (runs 6:48)

Various News Sources for the story:

After the 8:30 news with Charlie and Dave and Art, Charlie had “storytime” on how he believes he is going to die! (runs 5:28)

Who is the genius that found a way to solve a Rubik’s Cube in 0.38 seconds? His name is Ben Katz, a student at MIT, and there is video evidence.

Yesterday was the 29th birthday of the World Wide Web, and the creator Tim Berners-Lee, is wary of what the internet has become.

The American Gaming Industry predicts $10 billion will be bet on March Madness basketball – nearly all of it illegally!

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

The topic today is remembering Vietnam War prisoners of war –

Wake Up Song of the Day: Elvis Presley “Jailhouse Rock“. Mike Stoller is 85. He was one half of the the legendary songwriting team of Leiber (Jerry) and Stoller. The two wrote 70 chart hits, including several number one songs. Jailhouse Rock was their first “original artist” number one song. Previous to “Jailhouse Rock”, their songs “Kansas City” and “Hound Dog” also hit number one, but after they were recorded by original artists that did not hit number one. For example “Hound Dog” was originally released by Big Mama Thornton in 1953, but it didn’t hit number one until Elvis recorded it in 1956.

