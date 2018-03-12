WSGW Morning Team Show: March 12, 2018

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

******************************************************************

The NCAA Tournament is set (yes, there are those “play-in” games).

Michigan is seeded #3 in the West and will open play vs Montana on Thursday at 9:50pm with coverage on WSGW 790am.

Michigan State is seeded #3 in the Midwest and will open play vs Bucknell on Friday at 7:10pm.

What’s there to day about the tournament? Not much, according to Charlie and Dave. (runs 4:02)

******************************************************************

After the 7:30am news, Charlie and Dave talked about a story made known to Charlie via a listener e-mail. The listener wondered if it was another “what private businesses can and cannot do” that Charlie has been highlighting in the last several weeks. It involves a coffee shop in Oakland, California, refusing to serve police officers. (runs 6:35)

******************************************************************

Do you remember the Shirley Ellis hit song from the 1960s? Talk about “The Name Game”…..

CHICAGO (AP) _ It’s an alleged bid to harness the luck of the Irish or, at

least, the luck of an Irish name. A watchdog says a Chicago-area lawyer changed his name from Phillip Spiwak to Shannon P. O’Malley, to sound Irish to improve his odds of winning election as a Cook County judge. He lost a similar race in 2010 neighboring county. The Illinois Civil Justice League is releasing its judicial candidate ratings Monday, citing O’Malley’s name change for giving him a “not-recommended” rating. Chicago celebrates its large Irish communities, and political experts say data indicates some voters are more likely to vote for judicial candidates with Irish names. O’Malley told NBC News the change honored a mentor. But League president called it “a cynical attempt to game the electoral process.”

******************************************************************

While the response may sound a bit rude, I think it’s honest (charlie rood) –

NEW YORK (AP) _ A California woman and her daughter are suing a New York City parking garage and a couple of its employees over a violin that got run over. Beth claims she and her daughter were taking their possessions out of a car at the West 51st Street garage in August. They had put the expensive Degani violin in its case on the ground. The suit says an employee drove over the instrument and caused damage in excess of $85,000. An employee named in the suit told The New York Post, “We didn’t do anything wrong. If you have something very special, you don’t put it on the floor.”

******************************************************************

This is a bit intense, even for a soccer match. An owner of a team enters the field of play with a gun! You think of all the crazy things some team owners in the country have done, but as far as we know, never with a gun.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

The topic today is support from Comedian Jon Stewart for families that have lost loved ones in military service –

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: James Taylor “Fire and Rain“. He’s 70 today.

