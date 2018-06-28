WSGW Morning Team Show: June 28, 2018

A Heat Wave starts to build today as the WSGW Morning Team Show is on with Charlie and Dave and Pat…..

Today the high projected at 87, Friday at 91, and Saturday at 98 (record for June 30 is 99)! It’s going to be humid each day and Saturday the Heat Index could be 105. From the National Weather Service…..

SPEAKING OF HOT… a new world record has been set for hottest LOW temperature ever recorded!

June 27 (UPI) — A Michigan man fed up with speeders in his neighborhood posted a homemade sign asking a simple question: “Are you blind?” Ron Ward, whose sign on Richmond Street in Grand Rapids went viral on Facebook, said he wanted to remind drivers that the speed limit by his house in 25 mph. Ward’s sign reads: “Are you blind? It 25 mph.” Ward said he often spots drivers going double the limit. “By the time they hit this here driveway, they’re doing at least 50-55 miles an hour,” he told WXMI-TV. He said road construction in the city has brought more speeders to the area. “It is a busy road; because of the highway, they can’t get across,” he said. “They want to get into town, and they figured out Richmond Street cuts into town.” PHOTO: Fox 17 News

