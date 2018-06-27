WSGW Morning Team Show: June 27, 2018

Welcome to Wednesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat…..



After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat commented on the big political upset in a New York primary election Tuesday night. Will it have national implications? (runs 3:22)

If you haven’t seen it yet, now you can, the police dog performing CPR…

MADRID (AP) _ A police dog in Spain has been trained to perform CPR. In a video of a demonstration posted on Facebook by police in Madrid, Poncho sprang into action when his partner fell to the ground and pretended to be unresponsive. The dog’s actions mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The dog repeatedly used its front paws to pound up and down on the officer’s chest while pausing to place its ear on the officer’s neck to detect a pulse. Poncho continued until the officer stood up. Police wrote Poncho “did not hesitate for an instant” to save a life.

The United States is Number One again for world’s fastest computer.

“The Summit” takes the title.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A driver is becoming famous in Massachusetts for an unlikely skill — being pulled over for uncovered cargo.

The unnamed driver has been pulled over twice in the past week and given citations. The latter stop happened Monday in Chicopee for what looks like an overgrown Chia Pet growing out of the back of a red pickup truck. The truck bed was piled high with leafy branches.

State police initially pulled the man over off Interstate 91 on June 20 in Springfield for carrying an uncovered array of chairs and shelves.

Chicopee police say the man was stopped for an unsecured load, obstructed tail lights and obstructed plate, and labeled the photo on Facebook, “from the files of some just do not get it.”

Social media posts by police and media outlets have earned hundreds of shares and comments.