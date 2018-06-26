WSGW Morning Team Show: June 26, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Art mentioned the fun at Comerica Park on Monday (no, not the game the Tigers lost), but the pregame ceremony when two current Tigers were sworn in as American citizens! (runs 2:36)

Also after the 6:30 news, the guys checked out a strange election story… from Mexico. (runs 3:31)

Ahead of Independence Day Weekend, which is this weekend leading to Independence Day, here is a “gas price potential” from GasBuddy and Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis…..

“The threat of an escalating trade war with China and others took a back seat to one of the most anticipated OPEC meetings last week: OPEC agreed to increase oil production by just 600 thousand barrels a day, well short of expectations amidst a hot global and U.S. economy. Crude oil prices responded by skyrocketing over 5 percentFriday while refined products, including gasoline, rose 2 percent. The worry is the rally may continue into this week as motorists prepare for the upcoming July 4 weekend. The decision may lead to an abrupt end in recent gas price declines, or may slow it down, just as gasoline prices had been catching up to the prior slump in crude oil. I’m optimistic that we can avoid a $3 per gallon national average, but if gas prices were to mirror the gains in oil prices, a 5% gain would theoretically put us back at nearly $2.99 per gallon, not what you like to see any time, much less prior to the summer’s most popular holiday.” **************************************************************************************

Why are some retailers using blue lights in their public restrooms?

A rancher transports his horse in a motorcycle side car! Click for the story and a quick video shot.

A first responder responding in a different way…..

June 25 (UPI) — Firefighters in an upstate New York town finished a pizza delivery for a driver who was injured in a crash and was unable to complete the job. The Henrietta Fire District said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle on its way to make a pizza delivery. The delivery driver was not seriously injured, but was taken to a local hospital and was unable to complete the delivery. Firefighters discovered the address for the delivery was not far from the crash scene and they completed the delivery. “Just down the road from the call they delivered the pizza and thanked the customer for deciding to order out and not risk burning food and setting off the fire alarm!” the Facebook post said.

