WSGW Morning Team Show: June 25, 2018

On a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show that starts the final full week of June with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************************

After the 6:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat welcomed Saudi Arabia as the last country in the world to allow something to happen. However, some were not happy with what happened. (runs 7:51)

**************************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked Little League Baseball. Well, Charlie did, as the Little League season came to a close over the weekend and Charlie talked about a Team Championship! (runs 10:00)

Back Row: Mason, Coach Andy, Charlie, Andrew, Coach Casey, Jailyn, Davin, Coach Charlie

Front Row Kneeling: Lance, Brody, Nolan, Silas, Trent

(not pictured: Coach Dan, Coach Matt, Coach Brent)

In front of the scoreboard with our Magma Gems sponsor sign!

My “Victory Shower” the players dumped on me. That’s my son, Charlie, to the left, enjoying this moment!

A special player autographed home plate!

**************************************************************************************

Further confirmation there is BIG MONEY in Big Ten football.

**************************************************************************************

PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau has officials checking on whether or not the device he used when playing over the weekend is legal. What was Bryson using? A compass. No, not that compass, the other kind.

**************************************************************************************

A stupid criminal story for you. By definition, we think any criminal story is stupid because you have to be stupid to be a criminal…..

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a quick-thinking bank teller in Ohio convinced a suspected robber to hand over his own license. Authorities say the man walked into a Huntington Bank in Columbus on June 4 and gave the teller a note saying he was armed and demanding money. The teller gave the man a stack of cash, but then he demanded more money from the electronic cash recycle machine in the bank’s lobby. Police say the teller told the man the machine needed a driver’s license to dispense cash, so the man handed his own license over. The license led police to the 51-year-old man who was arrested June 15 and charged with aggravated robbery and threatening with a deadly weapon.

**************************************************************************************

Believe or not, here is what Han Solo’s blaster was worth in an auction….

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Han Solo’s Blaster from the “Return of the Jedi” has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction. Julien’s Auctions says Ripley’s Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday. The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625. A full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate. And a black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential

Library Foundation.

**************************************************************************************