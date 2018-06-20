WSGW Morning Team Show: June 20, 2018

Welcome to Wednesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
The promotion sounded good. It was the implementation that lacked…..
June 19 (UPI) — A restaurant in China was forced to shut its doors after an all-you-can-eat promotion backfired and sent the eatery deep into debt.
The owners of the Jiamener hot pot restaurant in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, said the deal, which offered all-you-can-eat meals at the eatery for a $19 monthly pass, led to the restaurant’s downfall when customers started sharing their cards with friends and family members.
The promotion caused the restaurant’s number of daily customers to skyrocket to more than 500 day without much profit coming into the business, sending it about $78,000 into debt in less than a month.
Su Jie, co-owner of the eatery, blamed the business’ closing on a lack of business expertise among the owners.
“The uncivilized behavior of the diners was secondary — the main problem was our poor management,” he told the Chengdu Economic Daily.
Su said the owners had expected to lose money from the promotion, but they had been expecting to create a stronger customer base.
“We wanted to accumulate more loyal clients through this strategy,” he said.
The Detroit Free Press has a difficult update to ongoing struggles for former Lions Quarterback, Erik Kramer. You might remember a few years ago he attempted suicide. Now his wife has filed divorce and fears for her life after an altercation with him.
A reminder from when we first referenced this story a few weeks ago, that today, June 20, is the day the U.S. Postal Service releases its first every “Scratch and Sniff” Stamps!
On Independence Day in Washington D.C., “A Capitol Fourth” is a concert broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
It’s a patriotic celebration featuring numerous artists and performers. Just announced as a performer is Chita Rivera! When’s the last time you thought of Chita Rivera?!?!
GE dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average
