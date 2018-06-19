WSGW Morning Team Show: June 19, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had a follow up to the mention yesterday of Apple and its stand up desks. A listener sent some links suggesting stand up desks may not be better (runs 3:20)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat checked out the story from the World Health Organization proclaiming “gaming disorder” as a diagnosable condition. Not surprisingly, the gaming industry says wait a second. (runs 7:08)

It sounds like some movie plot, but apparently it’s real. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to his staff about sabotage to the company.

Seems appropriate this story is from the state home to the Indianapolis 500…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ An Indiana State Police trooper who tweeted a photo of a vehicle he stopped for driving too slowly in the left lane says he’s overwhelmed by the widespread praise he’s receiving online. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (WEEL’-ihs) stopped the driver Saturday on Interstate 65 about 35 miles south of Indianapolis after about 20 vehicles had slowed behind her. Wheeles says the driver was traveling under the 70 mph speed limit. Indiana law requires drivers to move to the right lane to allow faster traffic to pass. The post has been retweeted by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who said, “This guy is my hero.” Others suggested he win a Nobel Prize or asked him to relocate to their states.

Guitar by E-Mail…..

CHICAGO (AP) _ Poco guitarist Rusty Young has played on dozens of records for artists he’s never met. Young offers a service called Session Cats in which he will play a guitar part for a recording and send it as an MP3 file. Young says a band will request the kind of vibe they want and he sends back three or four tracks for their use. He says it’s expensive to book session time and engineers and travel, but this way bands can afford to get a well-known guitarist to play with them. Young says he’s played on garage band records and acts from Europe, as well as a lot of his friends’ records.

