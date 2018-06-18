WSGW Morning Team Show: June 18, 2018

Hey, it’s a Monday, with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

You heard about the strong storms that hit the Upper Peninsula over the weekend. Here is a link to some pictures. The National Weather Service said as much as six inches of rain fell in some areas leaving numerous roads impassable and covered by debris.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art (back from vacation), were part of the discussion Charlie started about his look at lawmakers in Lansing and legislation introduced before a ten week summer break (runs 6:23)

During the first half of the 8am hour, Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun hearing Art Lewis talk a little bit about his vacation with the WSGW listeners to the Canadian Rockies (runs 5:41)

Apple news (the company, not the fruit) from Apple Park, the company’s new headquarters. Everyone has a stand up desk.

Don’t mess with this grandmother…

June 17 (UPI) — A Georgia grandmother strangled a rabid bobcat to death with her bare hands. DeDe Phillips, 67, had just put a bumper sticker on the back of her truck that read: “Women who behave rarely make history” and was about to take a photo of it when the bobcat crept into her backyard, facing her. “My neighbor’s dog was barking and it drew my attention,” Phillips told the Athens Banner-Herald. “I saw the cat and I took a picture. The cat took two steps and was on top of me. … It came for my face.” But Phillips fought the cat off. “As soon as it took the first step, I was in trouble and I knew it,” she told CBS 46-TV. “When it got to [the] pole, it leaped on me…I grabbed it by the shoulders and pushed it back away from me…and I took it down.” The bobcat bit and scratched but Phillips wrapped her hands around its neck and didn’t let go. “I strangled it to death,” she said. Animal Control officers came by later and found the bobcat was rabid. Phillips said she will require costly medical attention and her family set-up an online fundraiser to help pay for the treatment.

