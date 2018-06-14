WSGW Morning Team Show: June 14, 2018

It’s a Thursday Flag Day WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved design of the original American Flag

Another picture from Art Lewis on the Canadian Rockies adventure with WSGW listeners. This is a view from Art’s window at Chateau Lake Louise. Art says the group was upgraded. Of course they were. That’s what it’s like to travel with Art!

**************************************************************************************

Would you drink this?

TAMWORTH, N.H. (AP) _ Beaver-flavored whiskey, anyone? A New Hampshire distillery has a new bourbon, Eau De Musc, flavored partly by the secretion from a beaver’s castor sacs. Tamworth Distilling says the secretion, called castoreum, has a history of being used as a flavoring and is on a small list of FDA ingredients called “generally recognized as safe.” The distillery says on its website castoreum “exhibits bright and fruit qualities (raspberry) and rich leathery notes along with creamy vanilla aroma,” common among barrel-aged spirits. Other ingredients are raspberry, Canadian snakeroot, fir needles, birch bark (tar oil and regular oil) and maple syrup.

**************************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat wondered if you knew about the presence of U.S. Troops in Norway, and the possibility of more being deployed, as Norway is wary of a Russia invasion (4:52)

**************************************************************************************

In a follow up to a story we had recently…..

Remember the story of a Detroit Free Press sports columnist and his opinion piece of how Lions Coach Matt Patricia might be losing his players already because he’s making them run? We basically said “losing his players”?!?! He hasn’t been with his players!!!

Well, there has been response to that story.

Lions beat writer taken to task for claiming Matt Patricia may be alienating team

**************************************************************************************

NEW ROCKET GRAB LAUNCH!

**************************************************************************************

A great Domino’s Pizza marketing campaign… helping cities fill potholes to preserve pizza!

photo courtesy of Domino’s

**************************************************************************************