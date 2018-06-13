WSGW Morning Team Show: June 13, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

The picture is from Art Lewis as he continues to enjoy a Canadian Rockies adventure with WSGW listeners. This is a view of Spirit Island in Maligne Lake, in Jasper, Alberta.

**************************************************************************************

Get the Rally Goose! Here is the news release we received from the Tigers

DETROIT – One-of-a-kind Rally Goose licensed merchandise is now available at The D Shop and throughout Comerica Park. Be sure to grab your Rally Goose apparel and cheer on your Tigers this summer in Detroit. A wide variety of New Era t-shirts for men and women are available starting at $35 and Rally Goose patches are available for $15, while more inventory such as caps, children’s apparel, novelty items and collectibles will be available soon. The D Shop is located at Comerica Park near the corner of Witherell and Montcalm. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information call 313-471-2673.

**************************************************************************************

New Poll Introduced for YOU…..

**************************************************************************************

Charlie found the breakdown of profit percentages interesting. There’s a lot set aside for enforcement and a little set aside for everything else!

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan would legalize online gambling under a bill passed by the state House.

Lawmakers voted 68-40 Tuesday night for two main bills to create a Lawful Internet Gaming Act that would regulate online versions of licensed casino games. Thirty-five percent of profits from the platforms would go into a new Internet Gaming Fund to enforce regulations. Five percent would go to the Michigan transportation fund, another 5 percent would be put into the school state aid fund and the rest would go to the city of Detroit – which has the state’s only non-tribal casinos. If the bills pass the Senate and then the governor’s desk, Michigan would join

a wave of states currently exploring the online gambling industry as a source of revenue. Critics say the proposal would enable gambling addicts, especially young adults. The Senate is not expected to consider the legislation until after it returns from a summer break.

**************************************************************************************

The World Cup (soccer) begins tomorrow. TODAY, soccer fans in North American are anticipating the announcement of the host nation for World Cup 2026. The United States, Canada, and Mexico have teamed up to present a “United Bid” against at bid by Morocco.

AND, it has been decided, and the “United Bid” is chosen!

**************************************************************************************

Now THIS is a paper airplane…..

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) _ Some Massachusetts residents are hoping to set a world record for the largest paper airplane. The Revolving Museum of Fitchburg revealed a 64-foot-long plane at the Fitchburg Municipal Airport yesterday. There was no plan to fly the contraption. It weighs nearly a ton — what with all the glue and shellac on it. Fitchburg artist Jerry Beck tells the Sentinel & Enterprise he wanted to break the world record for the largest paper airplane to take flight but the hangar it was built in was too small to accommodate a

wide enough wing span to support it. A construction crane held the plane aloft. Two people measured the plane at 64 feet and 6 inches long, which Beck says makes it is the largest of its kind. He’s asking Guinness World Records to add a new category.

**************************************************************************************