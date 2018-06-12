WSGW Morning Team Show: June 12, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************************

Here are links to stories we used to reference “The Summit” in our discussions this morning…..

Click for a Reuters report at the start

Click for a story on body language

Click for the Dennis Rodman connection

Click for the end of the summit and results, including a document signed

**************************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun with a Detroit Free Press online story of how medical marijuana shops have to be named specifically according to law. And why the spelling of marijuana is “marihuana”.

**************************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat found it funny that a Detroit Free Press sports writer thinks Lions Coach Matt Patricia is already losing his players. He hasn’t even had time to be with his players!!!

**************************************************************************************

Are you ready for MORE College Football Bowl Games?!?! Three new games expected in the future.

**************************************************************************************

**************************************************************************************

DENVER (AP) _ Elvis Presley’s “`68 Comeback Special” will be released to theaters to mark its 50th anniversary. It will run on August 16 and again on August 20. The screening also includes a look at the making of the special. A complete list of theater locations will be available Friday at www.FathomEvents.com . The special’s director, Steve Binder, will publish a book called “COMEBACK: The Making of the 1968 Elvis Special.” A publish date was not given.

**************************************************************************************