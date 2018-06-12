WSGW Morning Team Show: June 12, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
**************************************************************************************
Here are links to stories we used to reference “The Summit” in our discussions this morning…..
Click for a Reuters report at the start
Click for a story on body language
Click for the Dennis Rodman connection
Click for the end of the summit and results, including a document signed
**************************************************************************************
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun with a Detroit Free Press online story of how medical marijuana shops have to be named specifically according to law. And why the spelling of marijuana is “marihuana”.
**************************************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat found it funny that a Detroit Free Press sports writer thinks Lions Coach Matt Patricia is already losing his players. He hasn’t even had time to be with his players!!!
**************************************************************************************
Are you ready for MORE College Football Bowl Games?!?! Three new games expected in the future.
**************************************************************************************
Two Contests Continue through Friday!
**************************************************************************************
Scheduled for later this summer…..
DENVER (AP) _ Elvis Presley’s “`68 Comeback Special” will be released to theaters to mark its 50th anniversary. It will run on August 16 and again on August 20. The screening also includes a look at the making of the special. A complete list of theater locations will be available Friday at www.FathomEvents.com . The special’s director, Steve Binder, will publish a book called “COMEBACK: The Making of the 1968 Elvis Special.” A publish date was not given.
**************************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” featuring Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Heather Ripley, Adrian Hall. This is to celebrate songwriter Richard Sherman and his 90th birthday. Along with his brother Robert, the Sherman’s were legendary in their talents especially associated with Disney movies and theatre, including the score for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”. Richard and Robert were also responsible for “It’s a Small World After All”.
