WSGW Morning Team Show: July 28, 2017

Friday morning with Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer…..

A short shelf life for these Apple digital music players

What important, ground-breaking, and life changing research and experimentation could Oxford University scientists in England be up to this weekend??? Glad you asked…

Never, ever… never, ever, never, ever, never, ever… would have guessed that this music group of the late 70’s into the 80’s would be HUGE in Jamaica! Would you have guessed this group?

And, after you check out the story above, check out a Jamaican reggae version of a song by the group

The WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing “Closest to the Pin” contests have concluded and here are the winners.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Barry Manilow “Looks Like We Made It” (Friday Flashback of a #1 Song this Date in 10 year decade increments – 40 years ago, #1 for one week, 1977)