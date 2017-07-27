WSGW Morning Team Show: July 27, 2017

What are Charlie and Dave up to this morning…..

It’s all about the WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing and the final “Closest to the Pin” contest! We are at Spring Valley Golf Course, Beaver Road in Kawkawlin. Stop by between 6:30-9am, take three swings at the pin, and the two golfers closest will win a spot (along with a guest) on the WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing. The outing is Wednesday, August 16 at Treetops, with dinner after at the Lumberjack in West Branch. Look for Art, Ernie, Ric, and Pat greeting you this morning.

***** WINNERS: Mike Grzegorczyk of Kawkawlin, 2’10” – Gary McKay of Saginaw, 4’5″

A Brand New RocketGrab has been launched! Get tickets to see Aaron Tippin (with special guest Keith Anderson) at the Ogemaw County Fair, including fairground passes, grand stand access, and dinner, a package value of $167, but on Rocket Grab, you pay just $67!

Here is the latest “Kid Rock for Senate” news….. he says he’s planning a news conference in the next six weeks or so…..

Dave Maurer referenced this amusing YouTube video of new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci being an expert in President Trump hand gestures.

Funny video involving Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers, getting ejected for moving the on-deck circle (that’s got to be the first time any player has been ejected for this)

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Tokens “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” (recorded this date in 1961)

