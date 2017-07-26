WSGW Morning Team Show: July 26, 2017

Here is what Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer were up to this morning…..

UPDATE: “Michael Phelps vs Great White Shark“. Remember we just talked about this story a couple days ago. On Discovery’s “Shark Week”, it was promoted Phelps would race the shark. It turned out to be an animated shark. Some viewers were upset it wasn’t a real shark. Who really thought he would be in the water with a great white? Did you? Well, Phelps himself is now defending his appearance on Discovery and the shark race.

(Charlie Rood) Isn’t this the way it’s supposed to work? A private business makes a decision on how it will serve, or not serve, its customers. People can then decide whether or not to patronize the business. In this case, a bridal store declined to sell a wedding dress to a gay couple because of the faith of the business owners. Sound familiar? In this case, the gay couple were said to be stunned and then, are you ready for this, took their business elsewhere and a store to serve them. The couple said they refused to let the negative experience ruin their search for the perfect wedding dress. The couple said, “The other bridal stores we’ve visited were awesome”. What a shocking way this situation was handled! Let me know what you think: charlie@wsgw.com

Click below to hear Charlie talk about it…..

UPDATE: Snopes.com is in trouble. Remember the story yesterday of how Snopes was in a battle with an outside vendor and needed money to continue operating? A GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $500,000 was started. That goal has been achieved! No doubt because The WSGW Morning Team brought attention to the story! As Dave Maurer suggested, don’t check that claim on Snopes!

New Poll For You…..

How about this story from Britian? Starting in 2040, a possible ban on petrol and diesel cars and vans amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide posing a major risk to public health.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones “Satisfaction” Mick Jagger is 74. What song to you play? We thought we’d go with the signature song.

Click here to return to The Morning Team page.