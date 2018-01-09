WSGW Morning Team Show: January 9, 2018

The WSGW Morning Team Show on a Tuesday with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..
SPECIAL SPORTS ANNOUNCEMENT FROM WSGW! WSGW 790am has confirmed radio coverage for the National Football League Conference Championship Games and Super Bowl LII! Sunday, January 21, the AFC Championship at 2:00pm and the NFC Championship to follow. Super Bowl Sunday is February 4 starting at 2pm.
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the retirement of Charles Osgood and the end of his Osgood File commentaries. A brand new daily “Travel Update” will start on Wednesday at 7:25am. And, in the near future, a new daily update on veterans issues will be heard at 6:25am. (runs 5:39)
After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Art talked about the continuing fallout from the Golden Globes and the “wear black” movement. Some actresses not invited to the ceremony are not impressed with what happened.