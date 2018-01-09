WSGW Morning Team Show: January 9, 2018

The “First Five Day” barometer suggests the stock market will continue to rise for the year! What’s that all about? Charlie and Dave tell you. (runs 4:43)

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked about the retirement of Charles Osgood and the end of his Osgood File commentaries. A brand new daily “Travel Update” will start on Wednesday at 7:25am. And, in the near future, a new daily update on veterans issues will be heard at 6:25am. (runs 5:39)