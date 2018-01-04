WSGW Morning Team Show: January 4, 2018

It’s the “Single Digit High Temperature” WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Yep, single digit highs today through Saturday. And tonight, maybe a record low, as predictions are for 7 below (record 9 below in 1979). Sunday might be mid-20s.

In a follow up from an update yesterday… you remember Charlie and Dave talked about tax confusion in the state because of federal exemptions going away. There is disagreement on whether or not lawmakers need to pass legislation or do nothing to protect residents from a tax hike. This may be the definitive answer from a Detroit News story. (runs 4:04)

Here is a link to the story from yesterday in case you want a reference…

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave welcome Joey Battaino, voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, to report on the second best team in the OHL since November. (runs 8:32)

GasBuddy has its prediction for 2018 Gas Prices. Here is the news release we received from Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis:

BOSTON (January 3, 2018) – Motorists will be digging a bit deeper for the second straight year as the yearly national average will rise 19 cents versus last year to $2.57 per gallon, the highest since 2014, according to the 2018 Fuel Price Outlook released today by GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting 70 million drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop. Some highlights from GasBuddy’s 2018 Fuel Price Outlook include: • The nation’s yearly gasoline bill will rise to $364.6 billion dollars, some $25 billion higher than what motorists spent last year as the average household sees their yearly gasoline bill rise to $1,898, up from $1,765 in 2017. Compared to 2016, motorists will be shelling out $62 billion more during the year, enough to buy a fleet of 670 Boeing 737s. • GasBuddy’s forecast does not expect any record-breaking prices to be set in 2018, and most of the country will see prices peak under $3 per gallon, but unexpected disruptions could push the national average close to $3. • Metro areas including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. will likely see prices eclipse $3 per gallon. Cities such as Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, St. Louis and Tampa may get within arm’s reach of such prices. • How accurate have past forecasts been? In 2017, the forecast called for a yearly national average of $2.49. Actual: $2.39. In 2016, the forecast called for a yearly national average of $2.28. Actual: $2.12. “Many will be quick to ask why we’re expecting higher prices. Ultimately, OPEC bears much of the responsibility for cutting oil production, leading oil inventories to begin 2018 nearly 50 million barrels lower than a year ago. Yet, understanding many factors, including OPEC, fuel taxes, the economy and their impact on supply and demand is integral to providing a thorough and balanced outlook on gas prices for 2018,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even one event can completely change trajectory of fuel prices for months. Look what impact Hurricane Harvey and Irma had on gas prices and availability. No one could have expected the unexpected, but still, our forecast was less than a dime away from being spot on.” “While gasoline prices overall remain affordable, one aspect that continues to worsen is the gap between what stations are charging. It’s become nothing short of crazy how one station might sell gasoline 20-40 cents lower or higher than a nearby competitor. In addition to GasBuddy data showing spreads have risen to record levels, I’ve heard hundreds of complaints of motorists who get stuck at the pricier station, drive down the street and see it far cheaper. Always shop around when filling your tank. We spend thousands of dollars a year filling the tank, a dime or quarter per gallon adds up to hundreds of dollars,” he said.

GasBuddy also has a link to a situation in Oregon, where as of January 1, in certain parts of the state, you can now pump your own gas for the first time. The reaction is hilarious as are some of the social media responses (link to story below). Charlie and Dave and Art had fun talking about it (runs 3:56).

It’s so cold in some parts of the south (how cold is it)…

SLIDELL, La. (AP) _ No doubt about it, this extreme cold snap so many are going through can cause a lot of problems. And not surprisingly it’s causing people to bundle up. People who don’t normally bundle up _ or wear any clothes as a matter of fact. Yes, even the nudists are layering on. Travis David, who does maintenance work at the Indian Hills Nudist Park in Slidell, Louisiana, said to The New Orleans Advocate, “We may be nudists, but we ain’t stupid.” David was fully clothed _ heavily clothed _ from head to toe as he responded to calls about broken pipes from the prolonged freezing temperatures over the last few days.

The College Football National Championship Game is next Monday featuring Alabama vs Georgia. Central Florida, the team that finished 13-0, says WE are the national champions, and we are celebrating!

Proof those glitter greeting cards are dangerous!

UNDATED (AP) _ You wouldn’t normally think of a Christmas card as being

dangerous, but a British woman was nearly blinded by one. Her case was written up in the British medical journal BMJ. She showed up in a hospital in Wales with a painful, reddened eye, loss of vision and swollen eyelid. Doctors spotted a lesion on her cornea and initially suspected it to be caused by a herpes simplex infection. But when they used a powerful microscope they found that wasn’t the case. They saw a shiny surface on the lesion. That’s when the patient remembered the Christmas card, and the glitter that was on it. Some of it rubbed off and worked its way into her eyeball. *******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Barry Gibb “Shine Shine”. You remember we played Ringo Starr to honor the announcement of his knighthood by the queen. A listener called and asked about a Barry Gibb song because he was knighted, too. Here it is, a solo effort from 1984. Barry was better known for his work with his brothers in the Bee Gees. As a solo artist, he was a better songwriter. He did have a couple of hits when he did duets with Barbra Streisand (“Guilty” and “What Kind of Fool”)

