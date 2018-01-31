WSGW Morning Team Show: January 31, 2018

The final day of January on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…..

Did you see anything of the super blue blood moon? It’s a supermoon, a blue moon (second full moon in a month) and a lunar eclipse all happening at the same time. Clouds blocked the sky and our area of the country wasn’t the best viewing spot. How about next time? The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until May 2022, but a super blue blood moon won’t happen again for another 19 years.

*******************************************************************

Did you listen to President Trump’s State of the Union address on WSGW 790am, OnLine, and the App? Charlie and Dave had some comments (runs 9:32) –

Here are links to State of the Union stories from USA Today:

*******************************************************************

New Poll for You

*******************************************************************

This Saturday, Mike Avery, along with Forward Corporation, are hosting the first “Mike Avery’s Outdoor Expo“. It’s at Forward Conference Center in West Branch. Art Lewis will broadcast with Mike as his guest from 9-10am on WSGW 790am.

Mike Avery’s “Outdoor Magazine Show” is heard from 9-Noon every Saturday on WSGW 100.5 FM and on Sunday on WSGW 790am.

*******************************************************************

A classic case of two very opposite stories. LPGA member Suzann Pettersen was quoted in a Norwegian newspaper saying President Trump “cheats like hell” on the golf course. Pettersen says, “fake news”.

*******************************************************************

McDonald’s plans to open 1000 new stores and invest $2.4 billion in upgrades in 2018.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: KC and the Sunshine Band “That’s the Way I Like It“. Harry Wayne Casey is 67.

