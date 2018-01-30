WSGW Morning Team Show: January 30, 2018

It’s a down day this Tuesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU, down as far as the roller coaster temps are concerned…..

High today 25, high tomorrow 40, and on Thursday, temps fall back in the 20s.

*******************************************************************

Tonight, live coverage of President Trump and his State of the Union Address, starting at 9pm on WSGW 790am, OnLine, and the App.

Did you hear about the typo on the official White House invitations to the State of the Union address? Click this link and you can see for yourself.

*******************************************************************

Pistons involved in a big trade, getting five time All-Star, Blake Griffin! Charlie and Dave used a couple of sources to make comment (runs 4:50) –

Link to Detroit Free Press story.

Link to Owner Tom Gores statement.

Link to USA Today story.

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave talked about a couple of issues involving the military. First, a story concerning Fitbit use and possible implications allowing military personnel to be tracked. Second, a story about the Vietnam Wall Memorial and cremains no longer being allowed to be placed there. (runs 5:01) –

*******************************************************************

Look who is going to star as Fred Rogers in an upcoming movie! This has got be a blockbuster!

Mel Gibson is planning on a sequel to “Passion of the Christ”. Jim Caviezel will star again.

*******************************************************************

From China, it’s being called the “impossible” test question. It’s for fifth-grade level. Do you think it’s impossible?

*******************************************************************

How about this for entertainment at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis? Remember you can hear Super Bowl LII on WSGW 790am Westwood One Radio Sports starting at 2pm.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) _ Minneapolis officials are hoping a special zip line across the Mississippi River will help show visitors that fun can be had — even in cold weather Super Bowl towns. Minneapolis is the northernmost city to host a Super Bowl. Tourism officials are making the most of that as they prepare to welcome visitors to the “Bold North.” The zip line is 750 feet long and crosses the Mississippi River. Riders reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles an hour and officials say it takes about 30 seconds to get across. It’ll be in operation through Feb. 4. All 10,000 tickets have sold out.

*******************************************************************

This is creepy…

HILO, Hawaii (AP) _ A centipede that’s more than 1 foot long is on display in Hawaii, at a Big Island resident’s home. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that retired taxidermist Clayton Cambra had spotted the 14.5-inch insect in woods behind his home and decided to capture it with a bucket. Cambra says the venomous arthropod stood up in the bucket “like a cobra,” escaping multiple times before he was able to put it in a plastic bag and then in his freezer. After it died, Cambra says he thawed out the insect and pinned it to a piece of Styrofoam board. He then injected it with formaldehyde to be preserved. A University of Hawaii Insect Museum expert said he thinks the bug is a Vietnamese centipede.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Commodores “Lady (You Bring Me Up)“. William King is 69. He was founding member of the group and co-wrote this song. He tells the funny story of how The Commodores got their name. He says they opened a dictionary and pointed to a word. King says The Commodores lucked out as they almost became “The Commodes”!

