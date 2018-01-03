WSGW Morning Team Show: January 3, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We are hearing about overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning that could approach 10 below! Time to start checking records.

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave checked out a story found online in the Detroit Free Press regarding the potential tax hike Michigan residents might face due to the tax cut legislation passed in Washington. We are confused because one source suggests Michigan must pass state legislation to help residents avoid a tax hike, but another source says nothing has to be done because there will not be any tax hike we face. (runs 5:20)

*******************************************************************

New OnLine and App Poll Introduced…

*******************************************************************

(charlie rood) A listener asked me if I heard about new “tax free” Michigan instant lottery tickets going on sale. I had not. I visited the Michigan Lottery website and discovered it’s true! Tax free instant tickets… sort of. Here’s how it reads….. (click the above link for more)

A new family of instant games from the Michigan Lottery gives players a chance to win huge cash prizes. Tax Free prizes are net prize amounts after the Lottery withholds state and federal income taxes and any applicable debt offsets from the gross prize amount. Gross prize values depend on income tax rates when the claim is filed. Winners may still owe tax, and should consult a professional for tax advice.

*******************************************************************

(charlie rood) I was amused about the President Trump comment of his bigger nuclear button on his desk than Kim Jong Un. This is President Trump at his best or his worst, depending on your opinion, of course. I loved it. It was a comment every president would think about saying, but only President Trump would actually say it. (runs 2:35)

*******************************************************************

Car safety technology is becoming more standard, and as Charlie found out, it’s already standard for Dave and Art in their vehicles. (runs 3:38)

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

Former Michigan football coach, Rich Rodriguez, fired at Arizona following an investigation of sexual harassment. It was determined there was no substantiation to the claims based on evidence and witnesses, but a lawsuit was threatened, so Rodriguez was fired.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Buffalo Springfield “For What It’s Worth“. Stephen Stills is 73. We go back to the first hit song he wrote and sang when he started with Buffalo Springfield.

