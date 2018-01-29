WSGW Morning Team Show: January 29, 2018

The Final Monday in January on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Light snowfall has coated up roads and slick, even icy conditions being reported in places. Please drive appropriately.

*******************************************************************

The North American International Auto Show ended Sunday. On the final day yesterday, the show did something new for the first time ever, offering a Sensory Friendly Day, intended to be welcoming to those with autism and other sensory sensitive persons. Total attendance for the show was over 800,000.

*******************************************************************

An observation from Charlie Rood… perhaps you heard about President Donald Trump calling out Jay-Z on Twitter after the rapper addressed black unemployment on “The Van Jones Show on CNN. “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” said the rapper and businessman in response to Van Jones’ question whether it’s OK for Trump “to say terrible things but put money in our pockets.”

President Trump tweeted about the low black unemployment numbers. Many people tweeted it was President Obama responsible with policies that are showing the results. There was a lot of back and forth on Twitter about this.

MY observation was Jay Z referencing whether it’s OK for President Trump “to say terrible things but put money in our pockets.”

Here’s what I had to say (runs 2:50) –

*******************************************************************

(charlie rood) USA Today and its “Free Speech Failure”. That’s what I say, in response to USA Today touting its Editorial Page and diverse opinions. It turns out, there is one subject that USA Today DOES NOT allow a different opinion. Shame on you, USA Today (runs 6:27) –

*******************************************************************

A couple of notes from the Grammy Awards last night, aside from the song we used as noted at the bottom of the page…

Tony Bennett’s son wins a Grammy.

Joy Villa wears a dress with a fetus painted on it. (that’s how USA Today describes it, I say the dress had a “baby” on it – Charlie Rood)

*******************************************************************

(charlie rood) For the “Comedy Corner” this morning (heard every Monday at 8:40am), I played a clip from Johnny Carson hosting “The Tonight Show”. His guest was Dolly Parton. In the sensitive environment we live in today, could this be done on TV today? (runs 6:39) –

I also describe a couple of ways Dolly Parton is currently in the news.

*******************************************************************

Didn’t we just do this last week? Another update on TV going back in the past to bring back old shows to life! What shows might show up again?

*******************************************************************

We’re Number One! We’re Number One! The State of Michigan is Number One, according to the online site “Thrillist”.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like“. Bruno was the big winner at the Grammy Awards last night. He won six Grammy’s, including Song of Year and Record of Year for this song.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

