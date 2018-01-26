WSGW Morning Team Show: January 26, 2018

The final Friday in January WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

This is the 40th Anniversary Date of the Blizzard of 1978. The high temps today and tomorrow in the mid-40 range. What a difference 40 years makes!

This is the 181st Anniversary Date of Michigan becoming a state. Happy Birthday to Us! How about the picture of the Michigan map, hanging in our WSGW-AM studio. Who still has a map?! We do.

On this Friday, January 26, one month from today, Friday, February 23, the first Tigers Spring Training Broadcast on WSGW 790am! Charlie and Dave talk about that, plus what Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris did in the off season to prepare, and what about the Tigers uniform tweak as seen below (runs 6:20) –

(charlie rood) It’s a crazy world we live in, as evidenced by these stories we talked about after the 7:30 news: George Soros says President Trump is leading the USA to nuclear war with North Korea, the University of Manchester in England says sandwiches are a global warming culprit, and from California a ban on plastic straws that could lead to jail time and fines for waiters/waitresses. You can click the links and hear about ’em (runs 6:57) –

Lynyrd Skynyrd announces one last tour. It will launch May 4 in Florida. Joining the group at times on tour: Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, and .38 Special.

The University of Connecticut restricted access this week when conservative Ben Shapiro made a speech. Counseling was offered to any students who couldn’t handle is appearance. One student said, “free speech is more important than people’s feelings.”

The people of France are known to be passionate, but talk about misguided passion! “Riots” breaking out in supermarkets in France! Click to find out why and see video…

How many tons of Mardi Gras beads were found in New Orleans storm drains? Click and find out.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Savage Garden “Truly Madly Deeply“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Savage Garden was Number One for 2 weeks, 20 years ago in 1998.

