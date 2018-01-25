WSGW Morning Team Show: January 25, 2018

It’s the Thursday morning WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU on WSGW…..

(charlie rood) Here is the headline of the story I did not click on and read. This was online on “MSN”, linking to a Washington Post story. I don’t know if the headline was done by MSN or actually from the Washington Post story. Why bother reading the story when I think the headline tells me how the story will be skewed? It’s not a “fake news” headline, but I think it’s a “spin news” headline. Of course, it’s all a matter of “opinion”, which should not be in a “news” story.

Half of Americans believe Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia

Do you know what I’m talking about? You can click and hear how I referenced it with Dave Maurer (runs 3:42) –

(charlie rood) Speaking of headlines, here’s the headline of a story I had to click on because it makes no sense! What do you think: “Federal Spending Set Record During Shutdown”

After the 7:30 news, the weekly Saginaw Spirit report with voice of Spirit hockey, Joey Battaino talking with Charlie and Dave… (runs 9:55)

Elton John has announced a final tour, calling it his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. It will start in September of this year and last until 2021.

Elton will make two appearances in Michigan. Friday, October 12, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and Monday, October 15, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10am.

Elton says he’s health at 70-years-old (he turns 71 in March), but “it’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life” and “dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Are you kidding? Doesn’t the television industry have any original thoughts these days? TV is reaching back into the past again as CBS has announced it’s bringing back “Murphy Brown“. Another reason why radio is better than TV 🙂

A couple of health related stories…

Imagine spotting cancer several months before it occurs, doctors doing remote surgery, and 5G ambulances. The head of Nokia is imagining these things and working on these things.

Airbags in cars have been standard for years, and more and more are being added throughout vehichles for safety in all types of crashes. But, what about an airbag you could wear? It’s designed for senior citizens. An airbag for your hips.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Lari White “Now I Know“. Lari died at age 52 earlier this week.

