WSGW Morning Team Show: January 24, 2018

day one of Zehnder's Snowfest

Did you get gas before it went up to $2.75? I got it at 2:15am for $2.38 (charlie rood), but I must confess, I did make an illegal u-turn on Tittabawassee Road to turn around and get it. I passed the $2.38 station thinking the next station up the road would be the same. It was $2.75, hence the illegal turn. Hey, I put in 13 gallons, saving roughly $5.00!

Have you ever done an illegal move to get the cheap gas?

It’s day one of Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth! WSGW 790am will broadcast live from 9am-12:30pm in the Warming Tent with Art Lewis, Ann Williams, and Terry Henne.

After the 6:30am news, you can win tickets to the American Culinary Federation (Flint/Saginaw Valley Chapter) Professional Chefs’ Hot Food Competition. This event closed Zehnder’s Snowfest and takes place on Monday, January 29, 6-8:30pm at Zenhder’s Restaurant. Proceeds support the Saginaw East Side Soup Kitchen AfterSchool Meal Program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the FBI’s information system failed to preserve five months of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, both who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team looking into the Russian election interference. Republicans want to know what happened.

President Trump sent out a tweet, “In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow!.” The president also tweeted, “Where are the 50,0o0 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung!”

Attorney General Sessions says the Justice Department’s inspector general already was examining the breakdown, resulting in the loss of text messages transmitted between the two, from December 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017.

Charlie says he knows what happened to the texts and who is responsible (runs 3:54) –

Did you hear what might be happening to utility rates. They may be going… DOWN, not up!

The new poll is the “prediction poll”! WSGW is your Westwood One Sports Radio Home for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4. Game Day Coverage begins at 2:00pm on WSGW 790am.

Have you seen the fun Facebook post making the rounds? “My cousin has two box seat tickets for the Super Bowl. He paid $2500 for each seat, but didn’t realize when he bought them last year it was going to be the same date as his wedding this year. If you are interested, he is looking for someone to take his place. It’s a the Cathedral of St. Paul, in Philadelphia, 3pm. Her name is Judy, she is a good cook, and she’ll be the one wearing the white dress.

Russia’s Culture Ministry has banned the satirical movie “The Death of Stalin” from Russian theaters. Guess what become one of the most searched phrases among Russian users of Twitter?

Jan. 22 (UPI) — A group of YouTubers traveled to an African waterfall to break their own Guinness World Record for greatest height from which a basketball is shot. Australian trick-shot team How Ridiculous posted a video to YouTube showing their trip to Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho. In the video, team member Derek Herron successfully sinks a basketball thrown from the top of the waterfall to a hoop 660 feet and 10 inches below him. The team previously broke the same record by shooting from the 593-foot-tall Mauvoisin Dam in Switzerland.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Neil Diamond “Cracklin’ Rosie“. He’s 77 today, and of course, just announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. This was his first #1 hit in 1970.

