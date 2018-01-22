WSGW Morning Team Show: January 23, 2018

We start the day with the nicest weather of the day on the Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Waking up with 41 degrees, but temperatures falling through the day, maybe even changing rain into snow with a coating to an inch or two possible. Eventually a low tonight of 17.

*******************************************************************

Perhaps you’ve heard, Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. From “People” magazine (click link for full story)…

Neil Diamond will no longer be touring due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The singer, who turns 77 on Jan. 24, announced his illness on his website Monday.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond said.”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

The statement also explained that the onset of the Parkinson’s disease has “made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis but will allow Mr. Diamond to continue his writing, recording and development of new projects.”

*******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Art had something to say about the NFL rejecting a Super Bowl program ad submitted by AMVETS with the message “Please Stand” (runs 6:45) –

Here is a link to the USA Story referenced which includes a picture of the “Please Stand” ad that was rejected.

*******************************************************************

A 2018 Tax Deadline reminder of an extended deadline this year (runs 2:24) –

*******************************************************************

Yesterday we told you about (and provided a link) to that video that went viral of a Philadelphia Eagles fan plowing into a pole. Here is an update on the story (the guy is okay) and another video giving you a different perspective of his pole plow!

*******************************************************************

A World War II “real life” icon has passed away…

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) _ A woman identified by a scholar as the inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, has died in Washington state. The New York Times reports that Naomi Parker Fraley died Saturday in Longview. She was 96. Multiple women have been identified over the years as possible models for Rosie, but a Seton Hall University professor in 2016 focused on Fraley as the true inspiration. James J. Kimble published his findings in the journal Rhetoric & Public Affairs, saying a photo of Fraley at work was the basis for a widely seen poster of a woman flexing with the caption, “We can do it!” Fraley was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, she went to work at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, among the first women to do war work there.

*******************************************************************

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) –

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Pointer Sisters “Fire“. Anita Pointer is

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page