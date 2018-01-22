WSGW Morning Team Show: January 22, 2018

The snow is melting away on this Monday morning WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

HOWEVER, come tomorrow, we have expectations of a return of snow accumulating an inch or two.

On Sunday, you heard the AFC and NFC Championship Games on WSGW 790am. This morning, Charlie and Dave talked about the games, and remind you Super Bowl LII on February 4 will be heard on WSGW 790am (runs 5:23) –

Here’s a link to the video of the Eagles fans plowing into a pole chasing a train after the game…

As the government shutdown continues, the Detroit News had an article regarding how the state of Michigan may be affected. Charlie and Dave checked out that story (runs 3:49) –

Today, Amazon opens its first store without a checkout lane. Using cameras, sensors, and a new Amazon app, you can shop and walk out as technology records your purchases and you are billed. Charlie and Dave and Art were talking about this and Charlie finds something particularly interesting about this store and use of technology (runs 2:50) –

We are halfway through the WSGW “Winter Cash Blast” Contest! Still two weeks to go!

When I first about T. Rexes gathering, I thought it was a group to honor the 1960s band. Turns out I was mistaken (charlie rood)…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — His name means “king of the tyrant lizards,” but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party. Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple. There were dozens of T. rexes, and they danced, growled and milled around. One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur’s gaping mouth. Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook. A non-participant was summoned to snap a group photo because of T. rex’s “little arm probz.”

People dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes participate in a rally in Portland, Maine, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

Wake Up Song of the Day: Argent “Hold Your Head Up“. Founding member and bassist, Jim Rodford, died over the weekend after a fall, he was 76.

