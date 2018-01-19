WSGW Morning Team Show: January 19, 2018

Happy Friday, as we unofficially start the weekend, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

(charlie rood) If all you pay attention to is the “freak out” media, you might think the possibility of a government shutdown will be the end of the world, or at least, the United States. It’s no big deal, that’s what I say. It’s happened before, it may happen now, and in the future it will happen again. Yawn! Here is my take (runs 4:43)

Here is the link to the AP story I referenced.

Yes, here is a link to Wikipedia I sourced for some shutdown stuff.

This is “The Champion” song from Carrie Underwood and Ludacris. It’s going to be featured by NBC to open the Super Bowl and then be used during Winter Olympics coverage.

Charlie and Dave are always amazed a the miracles of modern medicine. This story is from a paper published in the journal “Science”. It’s the development of a new blood test that can detect sighs of eight types of cancer long before any symptoms of the disease arise. (runs 3:37)

Based on this story, I think I potentially can make $1000 real quick as I will describe below (charlie rood)…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago

in Oklahoma is up for auction, and bids have already surpassed $1,200. North

Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the

Tulsa World that the crumpled blue-and-white Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in

April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion. Jones says

a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance,

right before Elvis left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying

the collector’s item says June had asked to keep the cup “as a little

memento.” The auction closes Sunday evening.

So, I’ve got this cup, and it’s plastic, and it’s crushed (I just crushed it to help with authenticity), and I’m going to say it was allegedly found outside the Civic Center in Saginaw in 1977 after Elvis left the building. Allegedly, Elvis drank from it. Let the bidding begin!

Remember how you learned in school that rats were responsible for spreading the plague, the “Black Death” that killed millions in Europe? You might have to learn something new…

(AP) Rats! The rodents might be off the hook. A new study suggests that humans – and not rats – could have been the cause for the spread of plague during the Black Death. The Black Death devastated European populations from 1346-1353 and resulted in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people. It has long been thought that the plague was spread by rats. But now scientists from University of Oslo and the University of Ferrara believe human vermin such as body lice and human fleas might have caused the epidemic.



Wake Up Song of the Day: George Harrison “Got My Mind Set on You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, George was Number One for 1 week, 30 years ago in 1988.

