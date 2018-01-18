WSGW Morning Team Show: January 18, 2018

Warmer temperatures start today on the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Hey, a high of 32 today, 37 on Friday, and the digit “4” expected over the weekend! And no snow storms in sight.

Here is a “GasBuddy Alert” we received on Wednesday afternoon:

A refinery outage reported today at a facility in Illinois may cause gasoline prices to rise in much of the Great Lakes as soon as tomorrow. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reported a “flaring event” at a refinery in Roxana, IL earlier this morning. The disclosure led wholesale gasoline prices to jump nearly 10 cents per gallon, but due to the “price cycling” behavior that takes place in the region in which stations constantly undercut each other, prices may rise much more than that as stations not only pass along the higher wholesale price, but also restore their depleted margin that was sacrificed by the undercutting. Motorists in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and areas of Kentucky, Wisconsin and West Virginia may see gas prices spike tomorrow or Friday to $2.65-$2.79/gal as a result.

(charlie rood) Arizona Senator Jeff Fake (I mean Flake) is getting coverage for his passionate speech on the Senate Floor yesterday in which he said he was defending the media (as if the media needs defending) from President Trump. Here is my take on Fake (I mean Flake)… runs 6:03

Here’s the Thursday Saginaw Spirit Hockey update with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino. With the Spirit on the road and playing tonight, Joey was unavailable, so Charlie Rood gave an update on Spirit Hockey (runs 4:35)

A story online in the Detroit Free Press relates how all that new car technology for our safety is leading to higher insurance rates. Charlie and Dave and Art had this discussion (runs 5:50)

WSGW has a poll asking about Oprah Winfrey running for president. Here is a story about Politico polling the same.

Do you think you could get a failing high school grade changed nearly 60 years later like Brian Wilson did?

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) _ Nearly 60 years after the fact, Brian Wilson has

finally gotten an “A” on a high school writing assignment that initially

earned him an “F.” Wilson posted a photo on social media of his visit to his

old school, Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, California, last week. Wilson

appealed the failing grade he got from his high school music teacher, Fred

Morgan, in 1959 on a composition that ended up being “Surfin’,” The Beach

Boys’ first hit. The principal, Dr. Vanessa Landesfeind, approved the change to

give Wilson an “A.”

Wake Up Song of the Day: Dionne and Friends “That’s What Friends are For“. This date in 1986, this song hit #1 for 4 weeks, the biggest song in the calendar year. Dionne Warwick along with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Gladys Knight.

