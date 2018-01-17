WSGW Morning Team Show: January 17, 2018

It’s the Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

The health of President Trump is in focus after his recent exam and information released by his doctor. Depending on your sources, President Trump’s “overall health is excellent” (as the doctor says), or he is at “risk for a heart attack” (as a media report suggests). Charlie and Dave talked about the story (runs 6:20).

Here is the link to the cognitive test taken by President Trump. How would you do?

New Poll introduced…..

Did Fox News not publish a potential scandalous story concerning Donald Trump just before the election last year? A CNN story says “yes”. Here’s the CNN story link and you can decide.

The Recording Academy has announced 25 new recordings being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The recordings chosen are at least 25 years old and of qualitative or historical significance. Charlie and Dave and Art had some fun with the list (runs 5:23)

Here is the list of the recordings:

“Band of Gypsys,” Jimi Hendrix

“Bring it on Home to Me,” Sam Cooke

“The Chronic,” Dr. Dre

“Dream On,” Aerosmith

“Fight the Power,” Public Enemy

“Flash Light,” Parliament

“Grazing in the Grass,” Hugh Masekela

“Heart Like a Wheel,” Linda Ronstadt

“I Can’t Help Myself,” Four Tops

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Gladys Knight & The Pips

“(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons,” The King Cole Trio

“I Will Always Love You,” Whitney Houston

“Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison,” Johnny Cash

“Mary Had a Little Lamb,” Thomas Alva Edison

“Me and Mrs. Jones,” Billy Paul

“Moon River,” Andy Williams

“My Man,” Billie Holiday

“Nevermind,” Nirvana

“A Night at the Opera,” Queen

“Paint it, Black,” The Rolling Stones

“Savoy Blues,” Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five

“A Song for You,” Leon Russell

“Space Oddity,” David Bowie

“That’s All Right,” Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

“Tubular Bells,” Mike Oldfield

A car company that plans to broadcast a commercial in the Super Bowl without any cars. There is reason for what is going to be a need ad campaign for this car company.

Check your constitution for Article 4, Section 3. That’s the authority “New California” is using to advance its desire for creating a separate state from the state of California.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Edwin Hawkins “Oh Happy Day“. The gospel great passed away at age 74.

