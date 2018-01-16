WSGW Morning Team Show: January 16, 2018

Officially past the middle of the month of January on the Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…

*******************************************************************

Caution for the language used if you click on the link

Are your Twitter direct messages completely private? James O’Keefe of Project Veritas says he has video evidence Twitter employees are seeing everything and admitting messages are analyzed and data is sold. There is dispute about what is actually happening with Twitter and your messages. Charlie and Dave talked about it after the 6:30 news. (runs 6:19)

Here is a link to a story offering a different perspective.

*******************************************************************

This is a follow to a story we referenced around the end of the old year and the start of this new year. It has to do with the new soda tax in Seattle. Just halfway through the first month of this new tax, a major retailer is posting signs telling shoppers to buy product at their other stores, out of the city, and out of the tax range! Charlie and Dave checked it out. (runs 5:23)

*******************************************************************

(charlie rood) My wife isn’t going to like this, but now there is medical proof! Don’t hold back a sneeze because it can be dangerous. I’ve heard this before, but this reference includes a case published in a British medical journal. If there is one thing I can do, is sneeze loud, and I do (at least at home). My wife gets exasperated and my son thinks it’s funny. It’s how my Dad used to sneeze, so like father, like son!

*******************************************************************

Is ABC going to bid to get back into prime time football broadcasting?

*******************************************************************

What does the term “milkshake duck” reference? It’s something we have all witnessed through social media…

UNDATED (AP) _ An Australian dictionary has chosen “milkshake duck” as its word of 2017 – although most people say they’d never heard the term before. It was in the twittersphere and describes an overnight social media sensation whose viral support rapidly dissolves with closer scrutiny. The official dictionary definition is: A person who is initially viewed positively by the media but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity.

*******************************************************************

Cultural comparison from the United States to Saudi Arabia. With some of the movies out today, perhaps they might have had the right idea!

Saudi Arabia began screening feature-length animated children’s films this weekend in a makeshift theater, after a 35-year-old ban on cinemas was lifted in the conservative Islamic kingdom.

The authorities expect to open 300 cinemas with 2,000 screens by 2030, building an industry it hopes will contribute more then 90 billion riyals ($24 billion) to the economy and create 30,000 permanent jobs.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Cranberries “Dreams“. Dolores O’Riordan dead at age 46.

