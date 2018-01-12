WSGW Morning Team Show: January 12, 2018

Dicey-Icy freezing rain and snow to start your Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

(charlie rood) At midnight, it was 50. When I arrived around 2:30am, we had rain/drizzle and it was in the 40s. Two hours later, it was freezing rain and 32! Now, accumulating snow. It’s Michigan!

GM seeks federal approval to manufacture a car with no steering wheel or pedals with the intent of being road ready in 2019! Charlie and Dave talk about it after the 6:30am news as there seems to still be more questions than answers. (runs 6:23)

The Headline: Do we really need an Alexa powered toilet? (click for the answer – well, you have the ultimate answer of whether or not you would have one installed)

The recent cold wave was caused by… a freaky weather event.

Let’s play the “stop me when you know how this story is going to end” game. From the story below: A Rhode Island rapper whose songs include “Sell Drugsz” has been sentenced to three years in prison for STOP…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island rapper whose songs include “Sell Drugsz” has been sentenced to three years in prison for doing just that. Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Michael Persaud, of Johnston, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence for trafficking heroin and fentanyl. His stage name is Montana Millz. Prosecutors say an East Providence undercover detective bought nearly three-quarters of an ounce (22 grams) of fentanyl and a small amount of heroin from Persaud over a four-month period beginning in October 2016. Authorities also say they seized 1½ ounces (44 grams) of fentanyl from his home. Persaud’s lawyer, Matthew Smith, calls the sentence “fair and just.” Prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison term. Persaud also awaits sentencing in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where a jury convicted him of drug charges.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Whitney Houston “So Emotional“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Whitney was Number One for 1 week, 30 years ago in 1988.

