WSGW Morning Team Show: January 11, 2018

Waking up on a potential day of a record breaking temperature with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

At 5am, it was 51! Record high of 55 in 1975. We’ll find out by the end of the day. And then tonight into tomorrow morning, perhaps 1-3 inches of snow. The high on Saturday could be just 17.

Did you get gas before it went up to $2.79 yesterday? I was able to find it still at $2.39 this morning at 2:30am (charlie rood).

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, the weekly conversation with voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 10:23)

*******************************************************************

A Detroit area restaurant is offering a $60 taco!

Diet Coke offering new flavors aimed at Millennials!

*******************************************************************

Kinda funny at the CES in Las Vegas yesterday there was a power outage! One of the questions being asked is, “do we really need that”?

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Do you really need to have a wine opener that’s connected to the internet? What about a water bottle, meat thermometer or other device that is capable of communicating with internet? It’s a question that comes to mind as people wander through the halls at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week. The technology is there to do all kinds of things _ like book a ride from your refrigerator or use a water bottle to help monitor your hydration levels. But some have wondered whether there is a real need for that kind of stuff. Another concern: whether internet-connected devices might make those using it more vulnerable to hacking or being spied upon in our own homes.

*******************************************************************

You think our weather in the Great Lakes Bay Region is weird the next few days, how about snow in the Sahara Desert?

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Bangles “Walk Like an Egyptian“. Vicki Peterson is 60.

