WSGW Morning Team Show: January 1, 2018

Charlie and Dave put the Lions season to bed in our conversation after the 6:30 news. (runs 7:13)

Well, we weren’t anticipating a second Lions conversation this morning, but since we received word around 8am Coach Jim Cadwell was fired, Charlie and Dave and Art had a few thoughts. (runs 3:53)

Charlie and Dave check out the 43rd Annual Lake Superior State University “List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness“. (runs 5:30)

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kid Rock “Happy New Year”. (runs 2:20)

