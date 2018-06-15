WSGW Morning Team Show: Friday, June 15, 2018

It’s a “Halfway through the Month of June” Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…

A hot Father’s Day Weekend ahead. High temp on Saturday 90. High temp on Sunday 94. Record for Saturday is 97 and record for Sunday 99.

A Friday Freebie for You, from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. From Tropical Smoothie Cafe online…..

We are flipping out over National Flip Flop Day®!

Friday, June 15, 2-7pm

Wear flip flops, get a FREE 16oz Sunshine Smoothie™ and give back to a great cause, Camp Sunshine!

The store is not in the Great Lakes Bay Region, but it’s probably recognizable, especially to fans of a specific sports franchise. The Detroit Free Press reports the legendary Superior Fish Co. in Royal Oak is closing. Click to find out why it’s legendary?

You want award winning whisky, try the Aldi brand.

Might there be some movement in baseball for the National League to adopt the Designated Hitter?

