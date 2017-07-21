WSGW Morning Team Show: Friday, July 21, 2017

Highlights with Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer…..

The “Boomer Consumer”: Baby Boomers and their Elders have got Cash to Spend

Stevie Wonder (Saginaw born) gets married again

Moondust brought back to Earth by Neil Armstrong is sold at auction

Did you hear about the Massachusetts fishing mogul who was smuggling profits out of the country? Carlos Rafael, owner of “Carlos Seafood”, lied to federal authorities for years about the quantity and species of fish his boats caught in order to evade quotas. He was smuggling profits to Portugal. Rafeal was known as “The Codfather”.

Executive Decision by Charlie Rood: This Friday, July 21, is a “Leave Work Early and Head to the Beach Day”… especially if you have a 12-year-old son who wants to simply have some fun with Dad! Charlie and I will see you at Haithco Park at some point today!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Our Famous “Friday Flashback” Song, when we turn back the clock in ten year decade increments to find Number One songs at this time. These songs could still be heard and remembered today along with the artists and groups, or maybe songs long forgotten along with the singers of these songs… From 1977, 40 years ago, the Number One Song at this time for one week, Shaun Cassidy “Da Doo Ron Ron”

