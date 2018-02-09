WSGW Morning Team Show: February 9, 2018

A Finally Friday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We continue to be on the northern edge of a storm system. Snow in the Great Lakes Bay Region projected at 1-3 inches.

Right to the south in Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer (and all counties in a line east/west), 3-5″.

The next line of counties east/west, 4-7″

The two tiers of counties bordering Ohio and Indiana under a Storm Warning for 9″ in the Detroit area to a foot of snow back toward Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave referenced the government shutdown regarding remarks by Senator Rand Paul and referenced a Politico report of a California Assemblywoman who helped lead the #MeToo movement now the subject of an investigation she sexually harassed a staffer (runs 5:28) –

After the 7:30 news, we had some early Valentine’s Day fun with members of the “Harmony on Tap” Barbershop Quartet. You can get a singing Valentine for your sweetheart. Hear the sounds and more singing Valentine details (runs – 8:36)

The picture of “Harmony on Tap” in the WSGW Studio: Dave, Jack, Chris, Josh

To order Singing Valentine’s, call Chris: 989-528-0056

Use e-mail: ccarland1963@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Harmony-On-Tap-484398335287843/

You can inquire at your favorite pizza and bagel shop, but according to USA Today online, today is National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day . You might find some great deals!

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature "CBS Eye on Veterans". It's a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Lemon Pipers “Green Tambourine“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, The Lemon Pipers were Number One for 1 weeks, 50 years ago in 1968. This was considered the first “bubble gum” hit song.

