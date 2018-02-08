WSGW Morning Team Show: February 8, 2018

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Matt Patricia was officially introduced as the new Detroit Lions Head Coach yesterday. Charlie and Dave review what he had to say, and perhaps more interesting, what he DID NOT say (runs 6:21) –

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave have the Saginaw Spirit update with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 7:42) –

The Team USA flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in South Korea has been announed. It will be a four-time Olympian luger, Erin Hamlin. She is 31 and was a bronze medalist at the 2014 Sochi games.

“My brother (when I told him) his first thing was, ‘Don’t drop the flag,'” Hamlin said. “Thanks for that pointer.”

Erin expects the 2018 games will be her last. The flag bearer is voted on by Team USA members.

From the Super Bowl, how did the guy get out of the stadium with a seat? And, just because he apologized and will pay for a replacement, he gets off free?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A man who stole a seat from U.S. Bank Stadium after the

Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl has agreed to pay for its replacement and the stadium management company says it plans no further action against the Eagles fan. Video of the man with a purple seat in the stadium’s coat check generated more than 190,000 views on Facebook as of yesterday afternoon. According to the Star Tribune, a traveler later snapped a photo of him at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with the seat strapped to his carry-on suitcase. A Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority spokeswoman said the fan regrets his actions and that he “was exuberant and excited and he pulled the chair out.”

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Williams “Olympic Fanfare and Theme“. He is 86 today, and with the Winter Olympics set to open in South Korea, it seemed a good way to honor John.

