WSGW Morning Team Show: February 7, 2018

A "take-it-easy" WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU….. as we have light snow coating up roads and creating slick conditions.

Our Great Lakes Bay Region is not under any official weather advisory, but if you are heading to the Metro-Detroit area, an advisory until Noon for up to four inches.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave cleared a few stories off the desk

New Poll for You…

After the 8:30am news, as the Olympics are about to begin, Charlie and Dave and Art have fun with various stories including

NEW YORK (AP) _ NBC is letting you get a jump on Olympics viewing. NBC will run the opening ceremony on Friday during primetime, but it will stream it live early Friday morning. It’s a 14-hour time difference between Pyeongyang and the Eastern time zone. For the first time, NBC will also air evening coverage of the Olympics live across the country, so what runs at 8 p.m. on the East Coast will air at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. NBC plans to release daily ratings of Olympics viewing that includes television and online.

(charlie rood) What do you think the uproar might be here if we sent an all-female cheering section to the Olympics described in the way I highlighted and italicized)

A 229-member strong, all-female cheering section has arrived from North Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The squad, which features women chosen for their youth, good looks and enthusiasm, has been allowed to root for the North’s much smaller contingent of athletes as part of a last-minute arrangement between Pyongyang and Seoul.

NEW YORK (AP) _ It’s a beautiful day in the postal neighborhood. The U.S.

Postal Service plans to issue a new stamp featuring Mister Rogers, the

children’s television host known for his zip-up cardigan, sneakers and soothing manner. The Forever stamp will be unveiled March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The stamp features Fred Rogers and the royal puppet King Friday XIII. Rogers produced, wrote and hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for more than 30 years. He died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer. His message remained a simple one throughout the years, telling his viewers to love themselves and others.

