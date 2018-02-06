WSGW Morning Team Show: February 6, 2018

It’s the Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

At Yokohama National University in Japan, an announcement of a possible cure for baldness because of a chemical used to make McDonald’s french fries! Charlie and Dave had to talk about this, and play our favorite bald song “Rogaine” (runs 6:11) –

Another legendary musician announces a farewell tour. Read about Paul Simon and his “Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour”, including his communication sent via Twitter.

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Fabian “I’m a Man“. He’s 75 today. We thought since we had fun with Art Lewis and his 75th birthday yesterday, we would play an artist who he grew up with! This is Fabian’s first hit song from 1959 when he was 16-years-old. Art was probably spinning this tune on the radio!`

