WSGW Morning Team Show: February 5, 2018

On a Monday when most (if not all) schools are closed, but students can still get an education on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Super Bowl LII stuff with Charlie and Dave (runs 9:02)

TV Disruption

No Defense

National Anthem

Halftime

USA Today Ad Meter

Controversial Calls

Celebrations turn rowdy in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia violence.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Temptations “Cloud Nine“. Dennis Edwards died last Thursday at age 74. He become a longtime member of the group after the firing of David Ruffin. “Cloud Nine” was the first Temptations hit with Dennis as lead vocalist.

