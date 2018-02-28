WSGW Morning Team Show: February 28, 2018

It’s the last day of February on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Enjoy the nice day because March will arrive more like a lion than a lamb. Forecast tomorrow is to start with rain, mix with snow, change to all snow, and perhaps accumulate 1-3 inches by overnight.

******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave talk about the “Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire” man who, in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, admits he omitted words in an e-mail he sent to media outlets accusing CNN of using scripted remarks at a town hall on guns and school safety. (runs 3:31)

Also after the 6:30, Charlie had brief comments about a story of U.N. experts confirming North Korea engaging in new violations of sanctions. (runs 2:21)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – U.N. experts say North Korea sent items used in ballistic missile and chemical weapons programs to Syria along with missile technicians in violation of U.N. sanctions, and it transferred banned ballistic missiles systems to Myanmar. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea said its investigations into Pyongyang’s transfer of prohibited ballistic missile, conventional arms and dual use goods found more than 40 previously unreported shipments to Syria between 2012 and 2017.

The Associated Press reported on Feb. 2 that according to the experts, North

Korea was flouting U.N. sanctions on oil and gas, engaging in prohibited

ballistic missile cooperation with Syria and Myanmar, and illegally exporting

commodities that brought in nearly $200 million in nine months last year.

AP obtained details from the more than 200-page report Tuesday.

******************************************************************

New Poll for You…..

******************************************************************

(charlie rood) A couple of sports stories for you…

Here’s a fun Detroit Tigers story for you. It’s not about the players, it’s about the Comerica Park public address announcer. It’s written by Lynn Henning of the Detroit News. Who knew Bobb (correct spelling and you can find out why) Vergiels commutes from Florida twelve times a season!?!?

Eight years after it happened, the NFL finally says Calvin Johnson caught the ball! Thanks for telling us something we’ve always known. This is part of the league trying to clarify the “catch rule”. You want to make it simple, fair, and understandable? If a receiver gets both feet down in the end zone with control of the ball, it’s a touchdown. If a receiver catches the ball outside the end zone, gets both feet down and then breaks the plane, it’s a touchdown. See how easy that was!

******************************************************************

A couple of tax scams to be aware of. Susan Tompor writes about them in the Detroit Free Press.

A scam to steal Social Security benefits which you find out about when you receive a tax form.

A scam using your direct deposit information.

******************************************************************

A man in Michigan wins the lottery not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES in one day! From the Detroit Free Press in a story by Tanya Wildt:

A Waterford man won the lottery three times Friday. His biggest prize: $325,184. Mark Maltz, a 42-year-old tow company employee, stopped at a BP gas station, located at 1516 Union Lake Road in Commerce Township, to fill up one of the company trucks. While inside the gas station, he purchased a scratch-off ticket and won $10, according to the Michigan Lottery. Maltz then decided to buy a Fast Cash ticket that won him $15. Testing his luck, he purchased a $5 Fast Cash Black Jack ticket and a $10 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket. The Jackpot Slots Fast Cash ticket matched three like symbols on one of the 15 spins, netting him the progressive jackpot. “When I saw I was a winner, I started freaking out. I just kept thinking: ‘I can’t believe I just won!'” Maltz told the Michigan Lottery. Maltz is still trying to decide how to spend his winnings. “I’m going to sit on this for a little while and decide how to best invest it and make it last me a long time,” Maltz said.

(Michigan Lottery Photo)

******************************************************************

Something new at an airport in Las Vegas…..

LAS VEGAS (AP) – What happens in Vegas really can stay in Vegas. Tourists catching a flight out of Sin City can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport. The 10 green bins dubbed “amnesty boxes” prevent federal transportation agents from finding pot on passengers during security screenings. The drug is legal in Nevada but still banned by the U.S. government. The containers were installed following a county ban on marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran International Airport, aiming to keep it in compliance with federal law. They are bolted to the ground and designed so marijuana and prescription drugs can only be dropped in, not taken out. A contractor, not police, will initially empty the boxes multiple times per week and then adjust the schedule as usage patterns develop.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.