WSGW Morning Team Show: February 27, 2018

Projected high 57 today! Still around 50 on Wednesday! And then, Thursday, March 1, temperatures falling through the day toward 32 and any rain could turn to snow showers.

******************************************************************

******************************************************************

Charlie and Dave talked about a weekend discussion on ABC’s “This Week”, regarding the end of a two-party political system. Charlie says this past presidential election may have already proved that many people are moving in that direction. If not the end of the the two parties, at least the end of party normalcy, with then candidates Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders (runs 5:05) –

******************************************************************

(charlie rood) A few quick sports references…

An online story mentioned a long-lost radio interview with Babe Ruth has been found. A 1943 recording made during World War II and it has intimate details of Ruth’s life, touching on subjects such as how he gripped his bat and how he got his nickname. The only thing this story lacked was the link or at least the information on how to hear the interview!!! BUT, I found a link.

Last week, Michigan State was #1 in the USA Today Basketball Coaches Poll. MSU did not lose last week, is riding a 12 game win streak, won the Big Ten regular season championship outright, and will be the Number One Seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Despite all that, MSU dropped from #1 to #2. How does that happen?!?! That’s why I don’t pay attention to polls.

From the Associated Press: While millions of people around the world got ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event. The virtual blackout is a telling contrast with how North Korea’s made-for-the-cameras delegation at the games, replete with hundreds of cheerleaders and even on of the country’s most popular singers, was a bit hit with the South Korean media and some of the games’ hottest Internet clickbait. The only reports from the Olympics in North Korea were of a visit of leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim.

******************************************************************

From IHOP online…..

National

Pancake Day® Feb. 27 ★ 7am – 7pm Pancakes with a purpose. Enjoy a FREE short stack of our Original Buttermilk Pancakes and donate to help children battling critical illnesses. Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations. Since IHOP® National Pancake Day® began in 2006, IHOP®, our franchisees and our guests have raised close to $30 million for our community partners. Guests can receive one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating IHOP® restaurants nationwide on February 27, 2018 (IHOP® National Pancake Day®) from 7 am – 7 pm: some location hours may vary. Please check with your local IHOP® for exact hours of participation. Limit one offer per guest. Dine-in only.

******************************************************************

Who was the top selling musical artist of 2017? The answer is…..

LONDON (AP) _ Everyone refers to last year as 2017 _ but a global music

industry group says you could just as easily call it the year of Ed Sheeran.

He’s been named the best-selling recording artist of 2K17. The International

Federation of the Phonographic Industry says Sheeran had the world’s top selling album last year with “Divide” _ and the world’s best-selling single with “Shape of You.” The group’s leader says Sheeran’s success is a testament to his ability to write and record music that reaches “a truly global fan base.”

The 2016 winner was Drake; he finished second this year. Finishing behind

Sheeran and Drake this year are Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

******************************************************************

How would you know the competitors were too slow?

LONDON (Reuters) – An English pub has canceled a charity snail race scheduled to take place on Saturday after unseasonably icy weather made potential competitors too slow to compete. “The cold snap has led to a medical problem with our racing snails – it’s called hibernation,” the Dartmoor Union Inn in southwest England said on its Facebook page. Temperatures across much of Europe are below normal for the time of year, and British weather forecasters have warned of bitterly cold winds and snow that could disrupt transport and cut off rural communities over the coming week. England’s public health authority said on Friday the prolonged cold weather posed a danger to elderly people and young children if they could not heat their homes. The Dartmoor Union Inn said it planned to reschedule what it had billed as “The 1st International Snail Grand National”, in aid of a local air ambulance service, once the weather warms up. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans. http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Eye-Tue-2.mp3

******************************************************************

