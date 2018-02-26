WSGW Morning Team Show: February 26, 2018

The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU starts the final few days of of February and how about the end of month temperatures we project…..

Monday high of 47. Tuesday high near record 54 (last reached in 2000). Wednesday high near 50.

What about the first day of March on Thursday? Stay tuned!

This is his second major championship after shocking the bowling world by winning the PBA World Championship in 2009. That’s the championship featuring his great story of playing only because he was laid off from GM! Click here for that story from Sports Illustrated

We have a particular affection for Tom because his wife, Jen, works for WSGW and our Alpha Media radio station group here at Radio Centre.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave noted this being February 26, and now this date 25 years ago in 1993, it was the first World Trade center bombing. (runs 6:29)

The Winter Olympic Games are over. Charlie and Dave and Art had a few final references, including: (runs 4:19)

Russian Gold Medal Hockey Team sings the Russian National Anthem, but won’t be penalized

Russia is outed as the Opening Ceremony hackers

Politics and Social Media ruin the concept of good sportsmanship

Here’s the story about the man from India setting a world record for drinking a bottle of ketchup in under 30 seconds! Apparently it’s not the only “fast food” record he holds. You can see video, too.

A clear plastic shopping bag worth $590! What! Why?!?! It’s obviously the “name” on the bag. I’d be afraid to use it if I bought it. I’m trying to think if I own anything more valuable because of the name on it. How about “Fruit of the Loom”? (charlie rood)

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Crystals “Uptown”. Barbara Ann Alston passed away of flu on February 16. She sang lead on the first few hit songs for The Crystals, including this one.

