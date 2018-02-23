WSGW Morning Team Show: February 23, 2018

Tigers Baseball is Back on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

Charlie Rood and Pat Johnston are ready for the first Tigers Spring Training Broadcast today at 1pm on WSGW 790am! For the 51st Year, the Tigers Roar All Season Long on WSGW!

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave talked a little Tigers fun (runs 4:13)

******************************************************************

These Flood Warnings continue: Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice, flood stage is 24 feet and crest was 26.8 feet Thursday evening and should fall below flood stage by this afternoon.

Cass River from Frankenmuth downstream to Bridgeport, flood stage is 17 feet and crest was 21.2 feet at noon on Thursday and should fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

Saginaw River at Saginaw, flood stage is 17 feet and crest expected at 20.6 feet this morning and should fall below flood stage by Sunday afternoon

Cass River at Vassar, flood stage is 14 feet and crest was 15.1 feet Thursday morning and should fall below flood stage by midnight

From Arenac County, including the Rifle River, high water levels and ice jams on rivers and streams continues to be a threat. ******************************************************************

(charlie rood) A couple of things I wonder about this morning.

First Just Wondering is about “March for Our Lives” related to school killings… what about “March for Life” and abortion killings? Second Just Wondering is about a private bank that is going to stop producing credit cards for the NRA… what if it were the gay NRA? (runs 5:22) You can click here to read my blog on this, too.

******************************************************************

Reminder! A Brand New Financial Show on WSGW

Saturday mornings at 10am on WSGW 790am and Sunday afternoons at 2pm on WSGW 100.5 FM

“Simply Financial with Kevin Wray” Kevin has 27 years experience and advocates education, simplicity, and having a plan.

******************************************************************

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu was involved in an “interesting” interview following her poor performance in the finals. She talked about using the skate as an audition for Dancing with the Stars, how being at the Olympics was the hard part and who cares if she finished in last, and even complained about cold showers!

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans. http://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Eye-Friday-3.mp3

******************************************************************

A stupid criminal story (of course, stupid criminal is repetitive)…

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers’ compensation and disability insurance. A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury. Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority driver reported the man pulled him out of a trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin. Authorities say they lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left behind at the scene to find the man and that he said Lucey paid him for the phony attack. An attorney for Lucey couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday.

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Expose “Seasons Change“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Expose was Number One for 1 weeks, 30 years ago in 1998.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page