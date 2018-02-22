WSGW Morning Team Show: February 22, 2018

We cannot tell a lie on this day of President George Washington’s Birthdate, this is the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU……

Various Flood Warnings continue:

Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice, flood stage is 24 feet and crest expected at 27.1 feet (moderate flooding)

Cass River from Frankenmuth downstream to Bridgeport, flood stage is 17 feet and crest expected at 21 feet (moderate flooding)

Rifle River near Sterling, flood stage is 6 feet and crest of 12.4 feet reach and expected to fall below flood stage by early Friday (moderate flooding)

Saginaw River at Saginaw, flood stage is 17 feet and crest expected at 20.1 feet (minor flooding)

Cass River at Vassar, flood stage is 14 feet and crest expected at 14.4 (minor flooding)

******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave updated a conversation from yesterday after the 6:30 news regarding the reference of “ladies” or “women” (click here for the reference from yesterday).

Thanks to some listener messages suggesting “ladies and women are interchangeable”, “a big deal out of nothing”, “something that will be forgotten tomorrow”. One listener thought Charlie was sexist and doubted Charlie would say women and men are equal.

Charlie took this opportunity to point out what he thought was a great story from a strong lady or woman… actress Jennifer Lawrence. There was a social media brushback of her appearance for a phot shoot for an upcoming movie. Some thought it was a sexist photo with what Jennifer was wearing compared to her male counterparts. Jennifer let the social media trolls know who was in control! You can see the photo when you click the link. (runs 4:25)

******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave have the weekly Saginaw Spirit update with voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 7:18)

******************************************************************

We apologize for this reference to Christmas in February, but doesn’t it figure it relates to the government…

WASHINGTON (AP) _ It’s just February, but some are thinking ahead to Christmas. The White House Historical Association has picked who the next White House Christmas ornament will feature. It will be the 33rd president, Harry Truman. One side of the ornament will feature the Truman Balcony, which was added to the White House in 1947 and 1948. The other side features the renovation of the Blue Room.



******************************************************************

You would think somebody in government would have said this wasn’t a good idea…

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts transportation officials are under fire for authorizing a no-bid contract for a tiny, $100,000 bathroom inside a state office building. WCVB-TV reports that the 115-square-foot bathroom and adjoining kitchenette was installed last year at the State Transportation Building inside the new state Transportation Department and MBTA board room. The project was fast-tracked and not put out to bid, which is usually done for state projects to make contractors compete for the work and keep costs down. Greg Sullivan, a former state inspector general who’s now research director at the Pioneer Institute, called the cost “outrageous.” The bathroom is about 40 steps from a spacious public bathroom on the same floor. A spokesman for the Transportation Department says board members are sometimes followed to that bathroom by reporters during public meetings.

******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.