WSGW Morning Team Show: February 21, 2018

It’s a Flood Warning Wednesday Morning with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

While a Flood Watch remains in effect, we have Flood Warnings for the following (as of 4am):

Saginaw River at Saginaw until further notice

Tittabawassee River at Midland downstream into Saginaw until further notice (moderate flooding)

Cass River from Frankenmuth downstream to Bridgeport until further notice (minor flooding)

Shiawassee River at Owosso until further notice (moderate flooding)

Rifle River near Sterling in Arenac County until Friday morning (minor flooding)

Tobacco River at Beaverton in Gladwin County until this evening (minor flooding)

Flint River in Flint until further notice (minor flooding)

Pine River at Alma until Thursday afternoon (minor flooding)

Chippewa River below Mt. Pleasant until Thursday night (minor flooding)

After the 6:30am news, Charlie asked, “Does it matter at the Olympics if women’s figure skating is referenced as ‘women’s figure skating’ or ‘ladies figure skating'”? Charlie doesn’t think so and wonders if he is out of touch, because Christine Brennan of USA Today Sports thinks using “ladies” is “antiquated and sexist”.

After the 7:30am news, we introduce a New WSGW OnLine and App Poll…

In the aftermath of the school shooting in Polk County, Florida, passionate discussions include gun bans or restrictions, mental health issues, background checks, arming teachers, and more. The Polk County sheriff has started a program to train and arm teachers in schools. The sheriff said, “we had coaches that ran to stand in front of their students with no gun, why not give them a fighting chance?” The sheriff acknowledged there would be disagreement with his program.

Poll Question: Would you Support or Oppose teachers being armed in classrooms?

After the 8:30am news, we check in with Art Lewis at The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw.

Today is the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. “Pizza Cook-Off”. Contestants will create their personal pizza competing for cash prizes from The Maytag Store: $200 for first, $100 for second, $50 for third. All contestants receive a Pioneer Sugar apron.

Art will broadcast starting at 9am, joined by Ann Williams at 10am on Listen to the Mrs., and Terry Henne with his Farm Show at 11:30am.

Let’s not try to stop the people practicing age discrimination, let’s just stop the ages!

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ In a way, it’s true – in Hollywood, getting old is like

committing a crime. But an effort to keep people from learning the ages of

celebrities has been declared illegal, at least as far as the constitution is

concerned. A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected an effort to keep the

website IMDB.com from publishing the ages of actors and others in the

entertainment industry. A California law passed in 2016 barred the site from

publishing the ages of actors and others _ to guard against age discrimination. The judge ruled the rights of the website to publish factual information trumps the concerns about how Hollywood insiders use _ or misuse _ that information.

(charlie rood) I received this in my e-mail. I decided not to find out anything more about this. You can’t tell me there are not states on the east coast and the west coast more sinful than Michigan!

WalletHub has released its report on2018 Most Sinful States. To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Sinfulness of Michigan (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.)

6 th – Anger & Hatred

– Anger & Hatred 3 rd – Jealousy

– Jealousy 13 th – Excesses & Vices

– Excesses & Vices 16 th – Lust

– Lust 14 th – Vanity

– Vanity 16th – Laziness

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mary Chapin Carpenter “Shut Up and Kiss Me”. She is 60 today. This is her only #1 Country Song.

