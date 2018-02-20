WSGW Morning Team Show: February 20, 2018

A wet and warm (close to record breaking) Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU on WSGW…..

AccuWeather projects the high today near 60. Record is 62 in 1930.

Flood Watch continues for our area through tomorrow afternoon (minor flooding expected). Flood Warnings for some areas in the southern portion of the state.

******************************************************************

Wednesday, February 21, is the WSGW Pizza Cook Off! The original deadline to enter has passed, but we have a couple of openings still available and you could still enter, but you have to do it NOW!

******************************************************************

(charlie rood – keep in mind as you read, you can click a link to the Jose Feliciano National Anthem from the 1968 World Series at the end of my message.)

In the aftermath of her widely criticized National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game, Fergie has apologized. She says, “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried to do my best.”

All is forgiven, Fergie. At least you didn’t kneel.

This reminds me of one of the greatest National Anthem controversies of all-time. It involved the Detroit Tigers, Ernie Harwell, and Jose Feliciano.

It happened 50 years ago, during the World Series of 1968, and as the Tigers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of that team this year, let’s remember what happened.

It was October 7, 1968, as the Tigers were hosting the St. Louis Cardinals in Game Five of the World Series at Tiger Stadium.

Ernie Harwell had been asked by Tigers GM Jim Campbell to set up singers for the National Anthem during the Tigers World Series home games.

(the following information from the book “What They were Thinking: Reflections on Michigan Difference Makers,” by Bill Haney)

As Ernie told it, he hadn’t set out to create a controversy when he chose Feliciano. Traditionally, establishment singers like Robert Merrill, Lucy Munroe and Gladys Gooding had sung the pre-game “Star-Spangled Banner.” For the first game, Ernie chose Margaret Whiting, popular nationally and with strong Detroit ties. Next was Marvin Gaye, a major star and a Detroiter. For the final series game at the stadium, Ernie opted for a young blind Latin singer with a recent hit called “Light My Fire,” but who was little known to the general public. Ernie hadn’t known it, but the blind Feliciano had long been a fan of his, having listened to his broadcasts of Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants games early in Harwell’s career. The morning of the game, Ernie took Feliciano down on the field and introduced him to the Tigers stars he was anxious to meet. The singer offered up fresh-for-the-occasion lyrics to his hit song: “Come on Kaline, light the fire. Tigers got to have desire. Got to win today.” Hours later, it was game time, and there in center field, his seeing-eye dog by his side, stood José Feliciano with his guitar. Off to the side stood Harwell. The crowd grew quiet and listened intently to a very different, very personal interpretation of the anthem. Ernie was stirred by the straight-from-the-soul rendition, but as he walked beneath the stands, he sensed that some fans disliked what they had heard. Minutes later, the Tigers switchboard operator told him she had already gotten “hundreds of calls about the singer. People are really mad.” The Tigers won the “must-win” game but the victory was almost overshadowed by the outcry over the anthem. It was a page one and prime time TV news story across the nation. The Detroit Free Press ran a photo with an article leading with: “A blues version of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ hit an unresponsive chord in thousands of World Series fans Monday. Outraged fans called Tiger Stadium, the Free Press, and local TV stations to complain about the anthem sung by blind Puerto Rican singer José Feliciano at the opening of the game.” Harwell defended Feliciano’s right to “put his own feelings into a song” and took full responsibility. A CBS crew rushed to Detroit to tape a segment with Harwell for broadcast on Walter Cronkite’s evening report. As Ernie later wrote, “The country seethed over José’s performance. Editorials lambasted it, civic groups passed angry resolutions. Patients at a veterans hospital in Phoenix, Ariz., threw shoes at the TV set during the rendition of the song.” Typical was the outburst directed at Harwell from an unidentified telephone caller: “You’re a traitor! I’ll bet you’re a draft-dodger. You weren’t in the service, were you?” When Ernie replied he was in the Marines for four years, the man shot back, “I don’t care. Anybody who’d let that long-hair hippie ruin our ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ has got to be a communist.” An unauthorized recording of Feliciano’s rendition went onto the charts immediately. Even though none of the major Detroit stations would play the song, it sold 45,000 copies in Detroit alone in two weeks. Overnight, the blind Puerto Rican singer was a star of the first magnitude. Meanwhile, for an announcer working for one of the most conservative professional sports franchises in the country, and reporting to a general manager sometimes characterized as a bit to the right of Attila the Hun, Harwell’s job seemed to dangle from a thread. It is a measure of the esteem in which Ernie Harwell was held in the hearts of Tigers fans and baseball fans nationally that the firestorm lit innocently by Feliciano died down without torching Detroit’s beloved announcer.

Here are some other notes from various sources:

Some felt that it was a form of protest on Feliciano’s part, but he said it was an attempt to honor the country he loved with his talents, NPR reported. Still, he was blackballed on radio stations for the next six years, and some wanted him to be deported back to Puerto Rico for the act.

The players at the game were divided on the performance. “I don’t think it was the proper place for that kind of treatment,” Roger Maris of the St. Louis Cardinals told The Boston Globe. “Maybe I’m a conservative.”

But teammate Tim McCarver said: “Why not that way? People go through a routine when they play the anthem. They stand up and yawn and almost fall asleep. This way, at least they listened.”

All sides were represented in the news media, too. Donal Henahan of The New York Times took the benign view: “Our national anthem has been put through 1,001 transfigurations and disfigurations. The nation will no doubt survive the latest controversial version too.”

Feliciano told The Associated Press: “I just do my thing, what I feel. I was afraid people would misconstrue it and say I’m making fun of it. But I’m not. It’s the way I feel.”

Time cooled passions. Feliciano was been invited back for anthems, including a performance in Detroit, and at Game 1 of the 2012 N.L.C.S. in San Francisco. Performing a similar version, he got unanimous cheers. A YouTube video of the original performance has 40 thumbs up for every thumb down.

Finally, when Ernie Harwell discovered he had inoperable cancer, and he was planning out his last tributes, he asked to have Jose Feliciano come back to Detroit to sing the National Anthem again.

******************************************************************

Remember when Canadian waste in Michigan landfills was a big story years ago? According to a Detroit Free Press story , it’s a concern again, as Charlie and Dave checked out the story (3:52)

******************************************************************

(charlie rood) On Monday in sports, I completely missed the local connection to Daytona 500 winner, Austin Dillon. I saw his car and I saw the uniforms with the Dow Diamond, but I never mentioned it. Thanks to Brian for emailing me a reminder.

******************************************************************

Tracking technology in the Olympics that may be used in the NHL…..

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) _ Puck and player tracking is being tested in the Olympic men’s and women’s hockey tournaments in what could be the next step in the technology making it to the NHL. Omega Timing and the International Olympic Committee struck a deal to do real-time tracking for hockey and ski jumping. Microchips in jerseys communicate with antennas, cameras on the roof track the movement of the puck and referee whistles are digitally connected to the clock so it stops when blown. International Ice Hockey Federation and Omega officials say they’ve been in touch with the NHL about the testing. The NHL underwent similar tests at 2015 All-Star Weekend and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, though the technology isn’t advanced enough yet to implement. It’s a touchy subject because some players are concerned the data will be used against them in coaching decisions and contract negotiations. ******************************************************************

WSGW now broadcasts a daily special feature “CBS Eye on Veterans”. It’s a one minute update focusing on veterans and families, and a country that supports its veterans. This feature is produced by veterans.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Vic Damone “You’re Breaking My Heart“. This honor is long overdue as Vic passed away last week at age 89. One of the great crooners of all time.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page